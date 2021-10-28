2021's Holiday Beauty Releases Are Here. Here's What To Grab.
Every year, beauty lovers everywhere look forward to the season's special holiday releases from their favorite beauty and makeup brands. From limited-edition eyeshadow palettes to new colorways of your favorite products, this year's releases are *everything*. For obvious reasons, beauty hasn't been our top priority in 2021 (or 2020), but now that 2022 is almost here, we're are ready to get dressed up again. Get ready to dazzle with these beauty releases perfect for your bestie's stocking (or your own makeup drawer).
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes Are Forever ($75)
Charlotte Tilbury's annual holiday palette launch always pulls together the softest, most gorgeous colors you can imagine. This particular iteration features petal pinks, subtle olive hues, and striking dark brown and black to help you create the ultimate smokey eye.
Maison Margiela 'REPLICA' Bubble Bath & By the Fireplace Fragrance Set ($120)
Get cozy with this delightful duo in the most warming holiday scents ever. Replica's Bubble Bath and By the Fireplace fragrances combine to give you a hygge-inspired signature scent that will last you all winter long and beyond.
Kosas Most Loved Lip Box ($35)
Kosas's lipsticks and lip oils are some of the best clean beauty formulas around, and have garnered the brand a true cult following. Slather on the gloss or go for a classic lipstick-stained look — or layer them together for a completely bombastic take.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Universe ($80)
Every year, Hourglass releases its latest update to the Ambient Lighting holiday palette. This year's edition is just as gorgeous as ever, featuring five different tones that give your skin a subtle glow and hint of color for true pore perfection.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Universe Unlocked ($80)
That's right, Hourglass has released TWO Ambient Lighting palettes this year! Choose this one if you want a palette that packs a bit of color, since Hourglass palettes are more about creating a candlelit texture than adding any major hue.
Sephora Favorites Bestselling Beauty Must-Haves Set ($54)
Want to try a little bit of everything? This incredibly useful sampler from Sephora will allow you to try all the beauty community's cult faves. It also happens to be the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty lover in your life.
Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set ($60)
Olaplex's unique formula helps repair the bonds in your hair strands, making them healthier, stronger, and less frizzy. Try out the much-loved brand with this sampler of essentials, including shampoo, conditioner, a leave-in bonding treatment, and a hair oil.
Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Odyssey Eyeshadow Palette ($78)
All aboard the Mothership! Pat McGrath's limited-edition Celestial Odyssey palette brings you 18 jaw-droppingly gorgeous eyeshadow shades that sparkle, shine, and stun.
Patrick Ta Major Headlines Blush Palette ($58)
If you're a fan of Patrick Ta's beloved Major Sculpt cheek palettes (as are we), you're going to LOVE this new blush palette. With pinky-purple, peachy-coral, and nude-brown shades, it's versatile enough to pair with all your favorite makeup looks.
Too Faced Cinnamon Swirl Eyeshadow Palette ($41, was $49)
A palette reminiscent of gingerbread houses, cinnamon buns, and nights in front of a cozy fire, Too Faced's latest limited-edition palette has us feeling ALL the holiday vibes.
Ouai Better Together: Detox Shampoo Set ($39)
The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Ouai is a brand that tends to have a permanent effect on people: Once you experience Ouai's combination of elevated fragrance and incredibly effective hair products, you'll never go back. Try the brand out with this limited-edition duo.
Lime Crime Blushing Holiday Unicorn Hair Mist Set ($6, was $25)
Talk about finding a unicorn — this two-piece hair mist set is currently just SIX dollars.
Dyson Supersonic™ Limited Edition Set ($429)
On the opposite end of the budget spectrum, if you've been wanting to try Dyson's supremely popular haircare products, now's your chance. Get it in this gorgeous new colorway while you can.
philosophy season of bubbles 4-piece full-size shower gel set ($54)
Treat yourself (or a loved one) this season with philosophy's latest shower gel set in holiday scents like Snow Angel, Frosted Snowflakes, and Snow Globe.
Danessa Myricks Lightwork Volume III (+ Mini Lightwork Volume III Bonus) ($125)
Danessa Myricks is quickly becoming one of our favorite MUA-owned beauty lines, and this new palette is the perfect testament to why. With shimmery, other-worldly colors for the eyes and cheeks (and anywhere else you want to add a little ethereal light), this palette is one you'll use all year round.
tarte give & gift sweet tarte™ bundle ($39)
Give one, keep the other! Or keep both of these affordable, everyday essential palettes from tarte — we won't tell.
IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin With Confidence Anti-Aging Skincare Gift Set ($55)
IT Cosmetics is well known for their beauty lover-approved neck cream, and now, you can try ALL of their skincare in one convenient set.
Mario Badescu Meet the Mists Set ($12)
These best-selling mists from Mario Badescu make it easy to customize your skincare routine. Spritz one on whenever you need a mist, and keep one in your bag for a mid-day refresher. As for the other three? That's up to you.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar ($200)
Treat yourself to a beautiful and luxurious holiday season with this advent calendar of goodies from Charlotte Tilbury. We simply can't imagine a more exciting holiday tradition than opening up a new beauty goodie every day.
Lush Christmas Bathtime Favorites ($85)
Draw yourself a different bath for each of the 12 days of Christmas — and if you feel like it, save a few for later, so it can feel like Christmas all year long.
