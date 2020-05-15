5 Things We’re Baking Right Now
It's no secret that baking is having a serious moment right now. Call it creative expression, call it a throwback to simpler times, call it a straight up sugar fix -- we are all baking a LOT, and the Brit + Co archive is *here* for it. From heart-shaped pies to rainbow donuts, we are all about the bakes, and we're always on the lookout for ways to make our favorite sweet treats a *little* healthier. Enter Purecane, a brand new sweetener that's making our favorite baked goods just as sweet and tasty without all the sugar.
Purecane Baking Sweetener is all natural (AKA no chems and non-GMO) and measures exactly like sugar. Seriously, one cup for one cup! And here's the sweetest part: Purecane ferments sugarcane to create the same level of sweetness as traditional sweeteners with no bitter after-taste and *no* calories. It's gluten-free and low glycemic too. Now bring on the dessert table ;)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies warm out of the oven are frankly impossible to resist. And these gluten-free ones taste *just* as good as the traditional bake – crunchy on top and gooey inside – with a hint of salty. Now you can double up on the healthy points by subbing in Purecane 1:1 for the same level of sweetness, so easy!
Cassava Flour Brownies Cassava flour makes these deliciously fudgy brownies gluten, grain and nut-free and Purecane holds up their sweetness without the sugar spike – win-win! Try both in these Vegan Red Velvet Brownies too for an even healthier twist.
Lemon and Elderflower Cupcakes With Salted Buttercream
These delicate, muffin-like cupcakes inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Marckle's royal wedding cake are just the thing for spring birthdays and end-of-school-year celebrations (kinder grads, anyone?). Garnish them with seasonal flowers like ranunculus and swap the sugar in the cake and frosting with Purecane for a delicious treat you can feel good about.
How pretty are these mini heart pies for all your loves? They are super simple to bake too with store-bought ingredients but if you want to go the extra mile with your own pie crust, here's how to master the perfect pie crust. Just sprinkle loads of Purecane on top for a guilt-free dessert that's also easy to clean up!
Donuts are one of our favorite things to bake (churro donuts, anyone?) and rainbows are our favorite motif. Combine the two and you get these adorable little mini donuts that only take 30 minutes to make and bake — no fryer needed! Try them with Purecane for a natural sweetness that doesn't overpower like other sweeteners. It's our new pantry staple for sure. Happy baking!
