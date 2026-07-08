8 Cozy Summer Escapes: The Perfect Movie List for Nancy Meyers Fans

There is something so soothing about a Nancy Meyers movie. Maybe it’s the perfectly curated decor, the charm of a cozy, book-filled study, or the quiet comfort of a character navigating a major life transition with grace, humor, and a really great wardrobe.

Her films aren't just movies, they're a mood, like a warm cup of tea on a rainy afternoon. If you’re looking to capture that specific "Coastal Grandmother" energy and feel-good storytelling this summer, you’ve come to the right place. From sun-drenched European getaways to the ultimate cozy home vibes, we’ve rounded up eight movies that deliver that signature Nancy Meyers magic. Grab your favorite blanket (and perhaps a glass of wine), because these summer escapes are exactly what you need to settle into the season.

Scroll for 8 cozy summer escape movies for Nancy Meyers fans!

Under the Tuscan Sun — Stream on Disney+ The ultimate "start-over" fantasy, Under the Tuscan Sun follows Frances Mayes as she impulsively buys a crumbling villa in the Italian countryside. As she restores her beautiful new home, she also begins to rebuild her own sense of self, surrounded by new friends, delicious food, and the golden, sun-drenched hills of Tuscany. It's Meyers-esque aspirational living and finding beauty in the unexpected at its finest.

Dirty Dancing — Stream on AMC+ A quintessential summer escape that brings all the nostalgia. Set at an upscale Catskills resort in the summer of 1963, this iconic film captures the magic of summer flings, dance-filled nights, and the kind of transformation that only a summer away from home can provide. It’s high-energy, romantic, and pure feel-good comfort.

Letters to Juliet — Stream on Netflix Sun-drenched Italy and second chances? Count us in. Letters to Juliet follows aspiring writer Sophie as she discovers a decades-old note tucked away in Verona's famous Juliet courtyard. Determined to reunite its author with her long-lost love, she embarks on a picturesque journey through the Italian countryside that sparks unexpected romance of her own. Filled with charming villages, vineyard views, and plenty of heart, this feel-good favorite is pure escapist comfort viewing.

People We Meet on Vacation — Stream on Netflix If you’ve been dying for a modern movie that perfectly mirrors the slow-burn romance and sun-drenched escapism of The Holiday, your wish has officially been granted. Based on Emily Henry’s bestselling novel, this charming adaptation follows two polar-opposite best friends, Poppy and Alex, who share a decade-long tradition of taking one glorious summer vacation together — until a mysterious falling-out ruins everything. Now, they’re giving it one last shot to fix their relationship on a vibrant, cozy trip to Palm Springs. Brimming with witty banter, cool travel aesthetics, and that comforting "will-they-won't-they" chemistry, it is the ultimate feel-good watch to add to your queue.

Something's Gotta Give (2003) — Stream on Netflix "Coastal Grandma" summer isn't over yet! And nobody does the aesthetic quite like Nancy Meyers. This classic follows Harry (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend during their trip to her family's Hamptons house. But when they realize Marin's mom, Erica (played by the incomparable Diane Keaton), is also staying the weekend, things get a little more complicated — especially once Harry starts falling for her. If you're looking for pure nostalgia and "the vibe," this is the ultimate post-work, PJ-clad watch. Plus, there is literally nothing more iconic than Diane Keaton's sweaters and bucket hats.

It's Complicated — Rent or Buy on Prime Between the enviable organic garden, the charming, bustling bakery, and those cozy, neutral interiors that look like they belong in a magazine, It's Complicated is a cinematic warm hug. Meryl Streep stars as a woman who finds herself caught in an unexpected love triangle with her ex-husband, providing plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments set against a backdrop of sophisticated, lived-in luxury.

The Intern — Stream on Disney+ No, not a summer movie, but you can't have a Nancy Meyers list without it. The Intern has the enviable design in office form and that perfect blend of mentorship and warmth. Starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, this film explores the unexpected bond between a young, stressed-out CEO and her senior intern. It’s stylish, professional, and very comforting, the kind of movie you want to live inside.

Before Sunset — Rent or Buy on Prime or Max For those who want a more intimate and atmospheric escape, Before Sunset is a dreamy, high-style choice. It follows two strangers who, after a chance meeting years prior, reunite for one single, magical afternoon walking the streets of Paris. It’s deeply romantic, conversational, and captures that fleeting, perfect feeling of a summer adventure that stays with you long after the credits roll.

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