Tom Blyth & Emily Bader Will Star As Poppy & Alex In Emily Henry's 'People We Meet On Vacation'
Emily Henry has been at the top of her game for quite a few years now, and she isn't slowing down anytime soon. In addition to a Beach Read movie, Book Lovers movie, and maybe even a Funny Story TV show, we're getting another movie based on her books: People We Meet On Vacation!
The movie might take place in the summer, but Emily Henry is really set on making it as cozy as possible. "Nancy Meyers’ writing and directing is lovely, but her sets are what make you want to be inside of that movie," she tells Variety. "Same thing with Nora Ephron — it’s Nora Ephron’s New York, not quite real New York, and it feels so magical and aesthetic. When you have that feeling of the first nip of fall, you want to watch You’ve Got Mail. That’s something they all know I’m really big on.”
Who's in the People We Meet On Vacation cast?
We finally have the cast of People We Meet On Vacation! The movie will star My Lady Jane's Emily Bader as Poppy and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Tom Blyth as Alex. The news was announced on August 2, 2024. Stay tuned for the full cast list!
Is People We Meet on Vacation getting a movie?
Yes, we're getting a People We Meet On Vacation movie! Brett Haley will direct, while Yulin Kuang will write the script. Deadline confirmed the adaptation in October 2022.
When is the People We Meet On Vacation movie coming out?
The People We Meet On Vacation movie is in the very early stages of pre-production, which makes me think we'll see it in 2026. Considering the story is all about two friends going on a vacation together, I think this could be the perfect summer movie — it might even become a cult classic we want to watch every year! Keep checking back here for the latest news on the movie's release date.
What is People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry about?
This Emily Henry book follows ex-best friends Poppy and Alex, who used to take a vacation together every summer. That is, until their friendship suffers a serious blow. When Poppy starts feeling stuck in her own life, she reaches back out to Alex and gets him to agree to a final trip. Now, they have one last chance to repair their relationship before it's too late.
Are any other Emily Henry books being made into movies?
Yes! Beach Read,Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story are also being adapted! These stories have such good relationships, characters, and settings that I cannot wait to see onscreen. I'll go anywhere Emily Henry goes!
