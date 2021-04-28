20 Wedding Guest Dresses To Swoon Over
2020 was the year of the Zoom, backyard, and low-key wedding. While the 300+ wedding is still a thing of the past, more weddings are back on this year with an actual guest list. And we're thrilled to be invited! Whether you're heading to a backyard, beach, or boho wedding this year or something on the fancy side, these flirty dresses will have you hitting the dance floor looking your best. Prepare for compliments!
Cynthia Rowley Sanibel Cotton Dress ($450)
The cotton fabric makes this dress super comfortable to wear while the floral print and bold color fancies it up. It has pockets too. Try it in pink — swoon!
7 For All Mankind Long Sleeve Dress With Smocking in Purple Magic Garden ($298)
For when you're ready to show your legs again to the world, this breezy frock in double georgette fabric is playful and feminine and just the right amount of sexy for the warm weather wedding.
Emerson Fry Rakel Sleeveless Dress ($228)
Classic black goes a long way with the right accessories. This NYC-made dress in soft tencel fabric can go from wedding to weekend all summer long.
Eloquii Off the Shoulder Ombre Dress ($130)
This colorful off-the-shoulder dress from plus-size brand Eloquii says "happy for the happy couple" all over it.
Amour Vert Varden Washable Silk Dress in Cannes Floral ($248)
This wrap-style dress in 100% silk crepe de chine fabric looks flattering on pretty much any shape with a so pretty print.
ASTR The Label Sonnet Puff Sleeve Midi Dress in Wine ($148)
This Sonnet midi dress is pure poetry and comes in slew of colors.
ASTR The Label Lace A-Line Midi Dress ($89+)
This lacey number has a playful A-line and flattering neckline for win-win style.
Maje Embroidered Sequin Dress ($595)
They had us at sequin embroidery, swoon x 2.
Able Nina Dolman Dress ($130)
This dress is the perfect staple for any occasion. The v-neck, dolman sleeves, and cinched waist are super flattering in a comfy cotton-modal-spandex blend.
Reformation Winslow Dress ($278)
This wrap dress with an adjustable waist tie is stunning in floral but comes in solid colors too.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Iced Tea Dress in Yellow ($89)
Stand out in this voluminous A-line mini with puff sleeves and ruffle trim collar.
Reformation Vale Linen Dress ($248)
Linen never looked so sexy. We love the color too!
Maje Eyelet Mini Dress With Cut-Outs ($445)
Cool cut-outs keep this sweet eyelet mini on trend.
Steve Madden Ruffle and Cut Maxi Dress in Teal ($39)
On a budget? This colorful maxi will take you through wedding season in affordable style.
Rachel Pally Gemma Dress in Mauve ($238)
Made in LA, this modal dress can go from walk on the beach to beach wedding, anytime.
Maje Stretch Lurex Fabric Dress With Ruffles ($525)
This floaty lamé dress with ruffles and an asymmetric hem is the perfect party dress.
Rent the Runway Ulla Johnson Printed Madeline Dress ($65-75 to Rent)
Score a designer dress, like this ruffle-y Ulla Johnson, for under $100 at Rent the Runway.
City Chic Reflections Off the Shoulder Handkerchief Hem Dress ($119)
This enchanting chiffon dress is destination wedding-ready.
Anthropologie Leopard Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress ($288)
Make an entrance with this leopard-print dress in a sweeping silhouette.
Farm Lilac Mixed Fruits Midi Dress ($186)
You can't help but feel in a cheerful mood in this fun and fruity dress.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews.
Your relationship with your finances is one of the most important relationships you'll ever have, and you can't avoid it. That said, for many of us, the pandemic only added to our financial stress. If you find yourself feeling frazzled, just remember that financial insecurity isn't a net-worth issue — it's a mindset issue. And, we happen to have plenty of advice on how to turn your money mindset around so you can take charge of your funds once and for all.
To start, feeling secure begins with a strong foundation, and there's no better time than now to get started stacking the bricks. It's easy to get swept up in the January "new year, new me" mentality, but really? Any time is the right time to get yourself in order. You don't need to wait for a new year, a new moon, the right moment, or a sign from above. You don't even have to start on the first day of the month — you just need to start.
Introducing NerdWallet: A Safe and Reliable Money App
To help with that, we've put together a list of the just-right-for-you ways that NerdWallet can help you monitor your financial outlook. Haven't heard of them yet? NerdWallet is a personal finance company that helps consumers make smarter financial decisions. Their website and app let you compare different financial products, find articles and tools to make financial decisions with confidence, and keep tabs on your finances (hey there, credit score, I see you!) all in one place. Plus, NerdWallet has over 75,000 glowing reviews in the App Store (and a 4.8 star rating) if you want to read up on any more testimonials.
Tim Chen, NerdWallet's CEO and co-founder, started this financial journey in 2009 after his sister needed help finding a credit card. Even with an economics degree and a Wall Street background, it took awhile for Tim to find the right recommendation (so don't feel too bad when it takes you a while, too). Their mission is to bring clarity to all of life's financial decisions.
So it's safe to say that NerdWallet is a pretty good sherpa for your journey, too.
Get the most from your money
Did you know that the money you park in a savings account can lose value? Harsh, but true. If your money isn't earning interest that's on pace with inflation it will actually be worth less to you in the future. And if the bank charges fees? Forget about it. Make sure you're earning the interest you deserve and come out on top. NerdWallet has researched dozens of financial institutions to help consumers find the best options. The hard work has already been done for you, so you can just select the account that works best for you and your nest egg.
Keep an eye on everything, securely
Once everything is set up, tracking and managing your finances is what will keep the money machine running smoothly. You can create an account either through the site or the app and link your bank accounts, then keep tabs on all your finances in one place. Get a clear picture of your saving and spending, get insights into how to master your money, and even build your credit score all in one place.
Get extra credit points
Do you have the best credit card for your lifestyle? Some cards give cash back on every purchase, ones with travel perks, and ones that charge way less interest than you're paying now. NerdWallet takes the guesswork out of choosing the right credit card with simple side-by-side comparisons of different credit cards so that you feel confident choosing the right one. Whatever you want to do, NerdWallet can help you find the best credit card to get it done.
Know your options for settling down
Mortgage rates are pretty low and it looks like they're going to stay that way for awhile, so buying a home might be the move sooner than you think. But there's so much more to a mortgage than just the interest rate! To help you choose a mortgage lender, NerdWallet has in-depth reviews on multiple lenders in a mixture of categories so you get the home loan with the mortgage rate, term, and fees that's right for you.
Settle an old score
NerdWallet helps you monitor your credit score for free and helps you see how little things (like raising the limit on your credit card or paying your bills on time) can increase your score. NerdWallet partners with TransUnion® to provide your VantageScore® 3.0, based on information in your TransUnion® credit report. Your score and credit report information are updated weekly. But that's not even close to all:
- They provide you with tips from experts on how you could build or optimize your credit score
- You'll get a detailed look at your credit score and all the factors that go into it—your payment history, credit utilization, the age and type of accounts, balances, and any recent inquiries
- The credit simulator tool gives you an idea of how your credit score would change if you applied for a new credit card, closed your oldest credit card, or got a new auto loan
- You also get free, unlimited access to your credit report
When it comes to managing your money, safe and reliable is where it's at. Establishing a healthy relationship with your finances begins when you take control and practice habits that build wealth. Signing up just takes a few minutes. Set your intentions to build a solid financial foundation, it will only strengthen your relationship with your finances. And don't be afraid to get a little nerdy while you're at it.