16 Black Wedding Guest Dresses We're Currently Dreaming About
No matter the season, our go-to wedding guest dresses usually rely on bright colors to make a statement. But this year, we're taking inspiration from the little black dress for all our wedding attire. Textures, cutouts, and even the simplicity of these dresses will have you turning heads.
Our Wedding Guest Dress Criteria
We wanted dresses that would strike a balance between making a statement and avoiding stealing attention away from the bride. We also wanted pieces that look low-key enough to seem effortless, without coming across as boring.
We looked for:
- Chic silhouettes
- Cute details
- Flattering necklines
- Appropriate lengths
If You're Attending An Outdoor Wedding
Somerset Maxi Dress ($168)
A maxi dress with a ruched skirt and fluttery sleeves is the perfect pick for a spring or summer wedding because the details provide the light and airy feeling that the color usually does. Spice it up with colorful accessories or stick to an all-black ensemble.
Lucie Smocked Mini Dress ($128)
A smocked bodice adds texture and visual interest to this dress. Plus it has pockets!! It's a little bit more casual so you won't feel like you're trapped in a crazy fancy dress.
A New Day Sleeveless Sundress ($24, was $30)
Sundresses are a classic spring wedding guest dress option, and even more so if you're attending an outdoor wedding! Black ups the formality of this style, and pairs nicely with gold and silver jewelry.
Balloon Long Sleeve Dress ($24, was $30)
This midi dress has all the details that we love — ruching, a scoop neck, an empire waist — but it also features long sleeves, which is great for when an afternoon wedding ends after the sun sets.
If You Love A Sweetheart Neckline
Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress ($148)
This beautiful dress is incredibly versatile. You can wear it to a wedding one day, then a formal event the next! Top with a faux fur coat or a wrap to keep your arms warm after dark.
Hutch Sweetheart Midi Dress ($190)
If you're not sold on a solid black dress, this sweetheart mini features a heathered coloring that's more dynamic. The flouncy bottom and the ruffles on the neckline add just the right amount of flirty.
Catch The Light Midi ($108)
We love how the puff sleeves and empire waist add a little bit of Bridgerton Regency detail to the dress, without the crazy colors or fabric overlay. Not only is this a great wedding guest dress, but we're also excited to wear it on all our picnic adventures.
Sweetheart Fit & Flare Dress ($91, was $140)
Details like a sweetheart neckline and an A-line silhouette are so timeless, you'll be able to wear this dress for years to come. And the finished look is entirely dependent on how you accessorize. Add gold jewelry and minimal makeup to keep things classy or go with a bold red lip and edgy accessories for a fierce look.
If You Want To Keep Things Simple
Cali Dress ($168)
A cowl neck and silk fabric are exactly what you need for an elegant look. You don't even need crazy accessories because the dress speaks for itself.
Cassi Dress ($148)
A square neck is ultra modern and flatters a variety of chest sizes. And while the shape is form-fitting, the slit gives your legs some extra room to move around.
A New Day Slip Dress ($20, was $25)
We love slip dresses, but the spaghetti straps aren't always our friends. This option from Target offers a bit more coverage and structure, while still maintaining a sophisticated look.
UO Hunter Satin Open-Back Midi Dress ($69)
The simple silhouette and minimal detailing of this dress are just the right amount of vintage, but the open back and satin fabric keep it in the 21st century. Plus, the skirt has enough swing to let loose on the dance floor!
If You Want To Make A Statement
BHLDN Evonna Dress ($220)
Wide straps paired with this sheath silhouette are simple and streamlined, which lets the peekaboo cutout take center stage. The fact that the hem hits below your knees also tones down the cutout.
Tiffany One-Shoulder Midi Dress ($148)
We are always on board for a one-shoulder dress, especially when it has decorative panels or bows! This is a great pick for more formal weddings, but the details still let you have some fun.
Halter Sweater Dress ($80, was $140)
A sweater dress is the ultimate way to stay comfortable throughout all the wedding festivities, but the silhouette, criss-cross neckline, and cutout will keep you looking chic.
One-Shoulder Silk Midi Dress ($260)
Honestly, this pick works as a wedding guest dress or for a bridesmaid, or both! Ruching and the asymmetrical one-shoulder + slit combo keeps things interesting but not too serious.
