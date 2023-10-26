24 Easy Sweet Galette Recipes That Are A Literal Slice of Heaven
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I'm a sucker for an easy dessert. Anything that requires minimal prep is an instant 'yes' from me, and is awarded an entry in my personal recipe book. Galettes are one of the sweet treats that involve so little: slap a slab of store-bought puff pasty down on a pan, stuff it full of your favorite fruits, and embellish it with even more tastiness from an icing drizzle or sugary crumble.
These sweet galette recipes exist to entertain everyone at the table. Wether you ride with an apple-packed recipe or want to lean on the more chocolatey side, you'll find what you're craving in each of these 24 sweet galette recipes. Also, vanilla ice cream on the side is an absolute no-brainer. Let's get to baking!
Apple Cinnamon Galette
Filling your kitchen full of cinnamon-y smells is a *must* for fall. Kick off the seasonal vibes with this flaky apple galette. (via Brit + Co.)
Blueberry Galette
To make the baking process so much easier on yourself, simply opt for a pre-made puff pastry to craft this delicious, bubbling blueberry galette. It'll still taste mind-blowing, I promise. (via Natasha Kravchuk for Brit + Co.)
Bourbon Chocolate Crusted Purple Sweet Potato Galette
This sweet galette recipe reminds us of a fire-charred s'more – which is exactly why we're craving it ferociously RN. Tender purple sweet potatoes are joined by a sprinkling of mini marshmallows and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce to bring forth perhaps the fanciest sweet treat you've made all year. (via No Eggs or Ham)
Mini Lavender Mascarpone Blueberry Galettes
That extra touch of lavender included in this recipe will change the galette game for sure. Pair these personal-sized bakes with a cup of tea, and you're set! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Apple Persimmon Galette
To really dive into your own culinary creativity, try using less popular ingredients (like the persimmon in this recipe) to make your mark. (via Chef Bai)
Sweet Cherry and Hazelnut Galette
There's never been a better galette-friendly duo than some succulent cherries and crispy hazelnuts. Each flavor complements each other seamlessly to wrap every bite you take in total comfort. (via Completely Delicious)
Blueberry Almond Streusel Galette
You'll find that the crunchy-sweet streusel atop this fruity dessert completes it in an unforgettable way. Almonds not really your jam? Try prepping it with other nuts like pecans or cashews – it's your kitchen after all! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Strawberry Blueberry Galette with Rhubarb + Gluten-Free Crust
I'm drooling for the thicker crust on this sweet galette recipe. When baked to perfection, your crust should be crispy, flaky, and tender all at the same time. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Warm Chocolate Banana Galette
Chocolate and bananas. Do I really need to elaborate here? (via Half Baked Harvest)
Yellow Plum and Blueberry Galette
Yellow plums make for a unique and exciting ingredient inclusion in this pick. Sprinkling the crust with coarse sugar after baking it will add even more sweetness, if that's what your heart desires. (via Vikalinka)
Plum Galette
Stone fruits like peaches, plums, and apricots were practically made for dessert time. Arrange some thinly-sliced fruits in a rose-like shape (like the one seen above) for an elevated plate. (via Barley & Sage)
Puran Poli Galette
This sweet galette recipe takes direct inspo from traditional Indian puran poli, getting a charming flavor treatment with the help of cardamom and nutmeg. (via Signature Concoctions)
Vegan Strawberry-Peach Galette
This fruity selection is perfect for the warmer months, but thanks to your local grocer, it doesn't have to be summer to enjoy a medley of strawberry and peach! (via Earthly Provisions)
Blueberry Galette with Lemon
The added lemon juice and zest in this sweet galette recipe balances the notes out and provides a nice zing! When baked, the berries will turn super bubbly and drippy, so make sure you enjoy it with a napkin (or two!) nearby. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Mixed Berry Galette
Like I said – you can really throw in whatever you please into your sweet galette recipes. Some mixed berries are a great place to start! (via Woman Scribbles)
Vegan Peach and Raspberry Galette
Vegans shouldn't have to miss out on the magic. This plant-based recipe lays out easy instructions for a delicious crust and peachy-perfect filling. (via Two Spoons)
Peach Galette
I'm obsessed with the larger chunks of fruit in this pick. The peaches will turn totally tender once you bake them in the oven for about half an hour, practically melting on your fork. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Apple Toffee Galette
Apple + toffee = culinary genius. This recipe leverages bits of Heath bar to bring forth those sticky, chocolatey notes. I'll be taking notes. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Berry Galette with Lemon-Honey Ricotta Cream
I think I could eat the light lemon-honey ricotta cream from this sweet galette recipe by the spoonful. But, TBH, it's likely a better idea to save it for actually pairing with the main attraction. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Orange Ginger + Cranberry Galette
Looking for an alternative Thanksgiving dessert recipe, but still want to pay homage to the ol' classic cranberry? Look no further than this sweet galette recipe that melds oranges, ginger, and cranberries. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Easy Apple Galette with Salted Maple Caramel Drizzle
The maple caramel drizzle on this pick will make you see stars. Seriously – the saltiness incorporates a heavenly flavor balance that you might've not known you were missing until you made it. (via Live Eat Learn)
Cranberry Cheesecake Galette
Hybrid desserts deserve *all* the love. Especially if they involve cheesecake! (via Culinary Hill)
Strawberry Rhubarb Galette
The lively combo of strawberries and rhubarb in this recipe will remind you of pie, but the process won't require any sort of pie dish. (via Amanda Wilens)
Puff Pastry Apple Galette
Prepping this sweet galette recipe in a cast iron will make you look fancy AF. C'mon, you know you want to! (via Cozy Cravings)
