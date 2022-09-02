16 Sweet and Savory Apple Recipes To Welcome Fall
An abundance of apples is a sure sign fall is around the corner — even when the temps say otherwise. Whether you go apple-picking, head to the farmers market, or just grab a few Honeycrisps at the grocery store, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the refreshing fruit into breakfast, lunch, dinner, and — of course — dessert. From sweets like apple pie, coffee cake, and ice cream to savory somethings like salads, tacos, and au gratins, the 16 apple recipes ahead are the perfect way to kick off September.
Apple Fritters With Salted Maple Glaze
Crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, these apple fritters are a fall-weekend dream. (via The Original Dish)
Salted Bourbon Apple Crunch Coffee Cake
An easy cake that mixes apples, bourbon, and autumnal spices and fills the entire house with the scent of fall. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Caramel Apple Granola Bars
Caramel apples go granola with these crunchy bars that are perfect as a snack or for breakfast. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Apple Nice-Cream
This vegan ice cream is made with only four ingredients: dried apples, bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla extract. (via Brit+Co)
Ground Pork Tacos With Apple Slaw
Whip up a quick apple slaw while the pork cooks on the stovetop for a delicious weeknight dinner. (via Salt & Lavender)
Large-Batch Pancakes With Apple Compote
Created for Rosh Hashanah but just as good on any other fall day, these pancakes are topped with brown-butter cinnamon-sugar apples. (via Amanda Wilens)
Baked Apple Chips
Make your own apple chips with this easy recipe that uses just three ingredients: apples, cinnamon, and butter. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sesame Cabbage Salad
Granny Smith apples lend this shredded cabbage salad a hint of sweetness that perfectly complements the sesame dressing. (via Most-Hungry)
Fall Farro Salad
This vegan farro salad mixes dried cranberries, sliced almonds, apples, and chives in a lemon vinaigrette. It's perfect for lunch or even as a side. (via Salt & Lavender)
Easy Apple Tarts
Get the flavor or apple pie without all the labor. This easy apple tart recipe uses puff pastry in place of pie crust. (via Brit+Co)
Apple Quinoa Salad
Apples lend this salad some tartness while quinoa and walnuts makes it a bit more filling. Toss it all in apple cider vinaigrette for a seasonally appropriate lunch. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Easy No-Bake Apple Pie Bites
The perfect energy snack for fall, these no-bake apple pie bites mix apples with cinnamon, vanilla, honey, and nutmeg for a healthier take on the all-American dessert. (via Brit+Co)
Apple Celery Root Gratin
Thin layers of celery root and apples stand in for potatoes in this lightened-up gratin that's made savory with gouda, bacon, and panko breadcrumbs. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Award-Winning Apple Pie
The secret to this foolproof apple pie is precooking the crust and the filling. Don't forget to serve it warm with ice cream. (via Barley & Sage)
Sausage Stuffing
Classic Thanksgiving stuffing gets a hint of sweetness from a Honeycrisp apple. (via Salt & Lavender)
Apple-Cinnamon Rolls With Brown-Butter Maple Frosting
Cinnamon rolls get an autumnal twist when they're stuffed with cinnamon apples and topped with brown-butter maple frosting. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
