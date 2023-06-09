Here Are 25 Swimsuit Cover-Ups I Want To Wear All Summer Long
As someone who tosses a t-shirt on top of my two piece, I decided it was time to level up my pool-side style this year! I window-shopped all over the world wide web to find swimsuit cover-ups that are mature, chic, and totally on-trend. From crochet sets to button down shirt dresses, here are the 25 swimsuit cover-ups I would happily wear all summer long!
Button Down Cover-Ups
Gauzy Beach Mini Dress Coverup ($70)
The stretchy, gauzy material on this bathing suit coverup is so light and simple. Throw it over your suit to grab a post-swim glass of rosé!
Rugby Beach Stripe Cover-Up Tunic Shirt ($99)
This blue and white striped cover-up is classic coastal chic. The little fringe on the bottom adds enough detail without detracting from the overall look.
Long beach shirt in striped linen-cotton blend ($70, was $128)
Your coastal grandmother would be oh-so proud of this linen-cotton blend cover-up. It's light, airy, and crisp for all your breezy beach days.
Lightspun Cover-Up Mini Shirtdress ($65)
You'll be pretty in pink with the Lightspun Cover-Up Mini Shirtdress from Madewell. I love how this isn't quite a short sleeve or a long sleeve, giving it a modern gen-z feel.
By Anthropologie Embroidered Buttondown Cover-Up Dress ($118)
The embroidery on this buttondown cover-up is everything, elevating your vacation style without being too flashy.
Crochet Cover-Ups
Women's Tassle Trim Crochet Cover Up Dress - Wild Fable ($20)
I just bought this crochet cover-up from Target, and it's so adorable. It's a nice, cheeky way to throw something on and still show a little skin. ;)
By Anthropologie Sheer Crochet Cover-Up Dress ($158)
Sticking with the crochet style, this sheer maxi is a more mature take on the trend.
Elvira Crochet Midi Dress ($268)
Flowers are always more fun, IMO! This crochet cover-up has a quality-looking weave, bold colors, and an unfortunately higher price tag. Definitely planning to save up for this one!
DOLAN Sheer Mesh Tube Top ($78)
Mesh isn't exactly crochet, but it'll do. Simplicity is elegance with this cover-up dress from Anthropologie!
Crochet Cutaway Cover-Up Midi Dress ($90)
I love a square neckline, and this crochet bathing suit cover-up is no exception to that. So cute!
By Anthropologie Fauxchet Robe ($148)
You had us at "Fauxchet." Aside from a fun pun, this takes that same cute crochet pattern from the cover-up dress and puts it in robe form. Nice!
Women's Mesh Cover Up Short Sleeve Mini Dress - Wild Fable ($20)
Again, mesh is mostly like crochet, right? The t-shirt mini dress from Target is sleek, simple, and a tad playful.
Caftan + Dress Cover-Ups
Tiered rope-tie sundress ($83, was $118)
All the beach vibes should be laid back, and this slouchy sundress is perfect for that!
Mykonos Cotton Gauze Cover-Up Midi Dress ($138)
Mykonos is in the name, so you know this cover-up is vacay-ready. It's casual enough for a stroll by the sea, but cute enough to toss on for an outdoor dinner!
Clovers Mini Dress ($40)
This no-frills dress is a perfect cover-up for the person who doesn't wanna overthink it too much.
Pompom Cover-Up Caftan ($69)
Pom-poms aren't just for cheerleaders anymore! Evidently, they're for adorable caftan cover-ups, too!
Two Piece Cover-Ups
Island Hopper Open Stitch Cover-Up Shorts ($60) + After Beach Break Open Stitch Hoodie ($74)
If you thought I was done with crochet, you thought wrong. This is one trend I honestly can't get enough of, especially with this shorts + hoodie duo!
Agua Bendita Aura Cover-Up Shirt ($130) + Shorts ($130)
Add a dash of color to your cover-ups this year with this set from Madewell. I love the dainty cutout details and the sunshine yellow hue!
Crinkle Gauze Big Shirt ($70) + Crinkle Gauze Shorts ($24, was $50)
Gauzy material is a great choice for hot summer days, and this set from Gap proves it. The cool girl vibes of this 'fit easily go from sea to shore.
Gauzy Beach Coverup Top ($35) + Coverup Pant ($65)
Wanna feel free and breezy like Daisy Jones? This '70's tie top and high-waisted pants are the perfect option!
Skirt + Sarong Cover-Ups
Crinkle Cotton Sarong ($30, was $48)
I'm obsessed with this pastel green sarong! Something about this whole look screams quiet luxury...or whispers it? You get the point.
Colorcode Sarong Cover-Up Skirt ($50)
Simple, sweet, and to the point — this sarong is great to pack for when you just wanna throw something on that goes with anything.
Macaw Party Cover-Up Skirt ($95)
Farm Rio has the most fun patterns, featuring bold and beautiful colors, so I'm not surprised they pulled out all the stops with this sarong. Catch me wearing this with a piña colada in-hand!
Gauzy Beach Ruffle Skirt Coverup ($45)
This sweet little skirt is flirty and fun! I would totally toss it on for my pre-beach brunch!
Shimmer Mini Skirt Sarong Coverup ($40)
You can still make the whole place shimmer while you're having fun in the sun this summer!
Header image via Free People
