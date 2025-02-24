Your March Horoscope is here...

I didn't see this coming.

Sydney Sweeney (27) & Jonathan Davino (41) Postpone Their Wedding After 3-Year Engagement

jonathan davino sydney sweeney wedding postponed
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 24, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Entertainment Editor

Sydney Sweeney's relationship status has always been a hot topic — especially following Anyone But You and the rumors she had an affair with her costar Glen Powell. We just learned The Housemaid actress has postponed her wedding to Jonathan Davino. While it was supposed to happen this May, the big day has now been pushed to an unknown date.

Here's everything we know about Jonathan Davino & Sydney Sweeney's wedding getting postponed.

Are Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney still together?

sydney sweeney euphoria season 3 news

Eddy Chen / HBO

According to TMZ, Sydney Sweeney's wedding has been postponed indefinitely, "because of the couple's busy schedule." However, the couple is still together. The actress told Entertainment Tonight in 2023 that "I am so busy working! I'm a workaholic and I love it, I love it" when asked about the wedding.

Sydney, of course, is busy with multiple projects at the moment. She's currently filming Euphoria season 3, and preparing for the release of her Christy Martin biopic and Eden with Ana de Armas and Jude Law.

Jonathan is "business guy from Chicago" (according to Sydney herself), and a producer who worked with Syd on her movie Immaculate.

When did Sydney Sweeney get engaged?

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022 after dating rumors first began in 2018.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” Sydney toldGlamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes, it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

“I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she continued. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

What is the age gap between Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997 and is 27 years old. Jonathan Davino, who was born on June 19, 1983, is 41 years old. That means there's a 14-year gap between the couple.

Are you surprised Sydney Sweeney pushed back her wedding? Let us know on Facebook and read Sydney Sweeney Claps Back At Body Shamers After Invasive Bikini Pics Leak for more.

