Sydney Sweeney's relationship status has always been a hot topic — especially following Anyone But You and the rumors she had an affair with her costar Glen Powell. We just learned The Housemaid actress has postponed her wedding to Jonathan Davino. While it was supposed to happen this May, the big day has now been pushed to an unknown date.

Here's everything we know about Jonathan Davino & Sydney Sweeney's wedding getting postponed.

When did Sydney Sweeney get engaged? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino got engaged in 2022 after dating rumors first began in 2018. “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” Sydney toldGlamour UK in 2023. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much, and sometimes, it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.” “I’ve been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age,” she continued. “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down.”

What is the age gap between Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney? Sydney Sweeney was born on September 12, 1997 and is 27 years old. Jonathan Davino, who was born on June 19, 1983, is 41 years old. That means there's a 14-year gap between the couple.

