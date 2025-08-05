That's not okay, actually.
Sydney Sweeney's Address Just Got Leaked Amid American Eagle Jeans Ad Controversy
Sydney Sweeney has gone viral for allegedly having an affair with Glen Powell (she set the record straight on that, by the way), her amazing response to bikini body haters, and for collabing with Dr. Squatch on soap featuring her own bath water. The internet has a lot of opinions on all of these topics, but nothing has gotten the response that her recent American Eagle ad has.
The ad, in which Sydney talks about genetics before saying her "great jeans" are blue, has gotten all kinds of feedback — including someone going so far as to leak Sydney Sweeney's address.
Here's everything we know about that American Eagle Sydney Sweeney jeans ad — and its response.
What's the deal with Sydney Sweeney ad?
American Eagle's new campaign with Sydney Sweeney features the Euphoria actress hyping up the brand's denim — before a voice over tells us the actress "has great jeans." The word play has sparked all kinds of debate, including being called literal Nazi propaganda. Some social media users are also linking the ad back to Brooke Shields' infamous (and hyper sexualized) Calvin Klein commercial from 1980.
While I'm all in favor of a healthy political critique, things went a step too far when it appears that Sydney's voter registration from 2024 was leaked — including her address. People have been so consumed with the supposed confirmation Sydney Sweeney is actually a Republican (which was rumored after her mom's viral birthday party, complete with "parodied" MAGA hats) that no one seems to care how dangerous it is for Sydney's address to float around the internet (because let's be real, it's leaking the address of a world famous female celebrity is never a good idea).
It feels like everyone in the country has commented on the American Eagle jeans ad...including President Donald Trump.
"She’s a registered Republican?" he asked a reporter. "Oh. Now I love her ad! Is that right? Sydney Sweeney … You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”
"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there," he later wrote. "It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get ‘em Sydney!"
American Eagle responded to the backlash over the ad (and supposedly removed it from their social media).
“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” says an official statement on their Instagram. “Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”
But some Instagram users didn't feel like they truly addressed the issue.
"So what is the correlation between Jeans and eye color again?" one comment reads, while another says, "Is 'her story' in the room with us? That's all you could come up with."
However, other users felt like AE didn't owe anyone an explanation at all. "This is so good 👏 no apologies needed," a third comment reads.
And Sydney Sweeney isn't the first celeb who's had her address leaked (and, unfortunately, I'm sure she won't be the last). Taylor Swift filed a restraining order against a stalker in June 2025. A man figuring out where she lived, "refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family," Taylor said in a declaration. "The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm."
A reported 1 in 3 women experience stalking (compared to 1 in 6 men) — and more than 2 times as many victims are stalked with technology. Domestic Violence Services also reports that 46 percent of stalking victims experience at least one violent incidents from their stalker.
All in all, no matter how you feel about someone, leaking their address to the public is not acceptable. Especially when that opens the door (both physically and metaphorically) to potential harm.
Let us know what you think about Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad on Facebook. Check back here for updates as this is a developing story.