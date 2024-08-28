These Under-$10 Target Fall Decor Finds Are Shockingly Cute
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Every time I walk into Target, I feel like I'm entering a safe space. Seriously. It's like all the tension leaves my body and I can just explore with no care in the world. (Bonus points if I get a Starbucks fall drink along the way!). While Target is basically the grown-up Disney World, it also presents a problem when you want to buy something every single time you step foot inside. Well, we're problem solvers here at Brit + Co, and we found 13 pieces of Target decor you'll want to snag ASAP — especially since they're all under $10.
Small Woven Pumpkin Dark Two Tone Pumpkin Figurines
Would it be a Target fall decor story if I didn't start with a pumpkin? I love that this cutie is 4 inches (small enough to go on shelves or in corners) almost as much as I love the fact it's $5. Plus, since it's neutral but two-toned, it'll match all your decor while providing tons of visual interest you might not get otherwise.
Hops Stem
As someone who can barely keep plants alive, I have hopped on the faux plants trend. This hops stem will look great in a vase or on a shelf behind some picture frames (I'm already daydreaming about displaying it in a green glass vase). Buy multiples or mix and match with stems of other colors! It's only $5 so you'll definitely want to grab a few.
15 fl oz Stoneware Mug
Ah, mugs. Home for all our coffee, soups, and hot tea. The flecked pattern and slightly wavy design makes this piece of Target fall decor look much more expensive than its $7 price tag. Use it for your go-to drink this fall and an ice cream sundae once the weather warms up again.
13oz Grid Reactive Glaze Tapered Stoneware Mug
I really had to put two mugs in here — just look at this adorable grid design! It reminds me of all those blanket scarves I used to wear in high school. And it comes in both cream and green so you can take your pick of colorways (unless you decide to get both, which I respect).
Mushroom Shaped Embroidered Cotton Throw Pillow Rust
There are very few things that are as cozy as a nice fall pillow, and there are very few things as autumnal as mushrooms. This pillow has the perfect shades of rust and gold to match your other fall decor, and right now it's on sale for only $8!
5.75" Knit Quail Tail Cable Pumpkin Pink Halloween Decorative Figurine
If you're still on the hunt for a pumpkin but are looking for something a little softer, opt for a $5 cable knit figurine to complete your Target fall decor haul. It's creamy enough to go with your wackiest Halloween decorations, but it's also enough of a statement that it can stand on its own.
16" Neon Green Jointed Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop
Consider this a piece of the aforementioned wacky Halloween decor. Thanks to Challengers, lime green has been everywhere this year, and I'm just jumping at the chance to add it to my home. Not a fan of green? This $5 item also comes in pink and white!
Single Snake Taper Candle Holder
I promised this list of Target fall decor would cap at $10, and this is one of the only items I'll bend the rules for. This $10 gold snake might end up costing a few extra dollars for shipping, but it reminded me so much of Reputation (Taylor's Version) that I couldn't not include it.
Jute Decorative Charger Brown
Bring some festivity to your dinner table with a $6 charger. There's so much detail for a single item that your table will feel dressed up, even if there's nothing but chargers, plates, and napkins!
Dried Scented Filler Warm Cider and Cinnamon
Growing up, nothing felt like fall until my mom put out our autumn filler. Just the memory of the apple, cinnamon, and cloves make me homesick, and I'm running to grab this $10 filler! Place in a bowl like pictured, or opt for a decorative holder.
4pk Taper Set Twist
We can't forget the candles! These decorative, tapered candles come at $10 for a pack of four (making them $2.50 a piece), and both their design and color make them totally stand out. Plus nothing makes a casual dinner feel fancier like candlesticks!
Hand Towel
A very easy way to switch up the vibe of your home for a new season is to choose towels that match up with your idea of that season's color palette. I love jewel tones for fall as much as I love sage & lavender for spring. This magenta towel (which is on sale for $7!) is a great place to start.
Which piece of Target fall decor is your favorite? Considering they're all under $10...yeah I'm getting a few. Looking to splurge a bit? Check out 14 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall.
