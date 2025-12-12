Stocking stuffers don’t have to be expensive to delight your gift recipient, and Target is out here proving it. Their aisles are packed with fun and actually exciting little gifts starting at just $2, making it the perfect place to stock up on stocking surprises without draining your budget. These eight under-$10 picks will easily steal the show on Christmas morning.

Scroll on to shop our top 8 Target stocking stuffers under $10!

Target Starbucks Peppermint Hot Cocoa Mix Ornament No one can resist a mug of hot chocolate around the holidays. This single-serving of Starbucks' Peppermint Hot Cocoa doubles as both a stocking stuffer and hanging ornament surprise for just $1.59.

Target Dove Limited Edition Mini Peppermint Bark Body Scrub This heavenly-smelling peppermint bark body scrub gently buffs away dry, dead skin to reveal a nice glow, even in the thick of winter. Target's selling a mini size (perfect for stockings!) for just $5.

Target Kitsch Ultra Petite Satin Scrunchies Hair ties are one of those things that we don't think of needing to restock all the time, but they're always a nice gift to get so we always have them on-deck. This satin scrunchie pack (comes with six) reduces hair damage for any updo and only goes for $10.

Target Gigglescape Cocoa Mug Plush Perfect for the season and undeniably cute, this small plushie of a hot cocoa cup is the ideal stocking stuffer for any age – it's just $5!

Target Christmas Marshmallow-Covered Hot Cocoa Spoon This stirrable spoon turns a mugful of warm milk into a certifiably chocolatey hot chocolate to enjoy this holiday season. If you're shopping for multiple stockings, you'll be delighted to know this pick is just $2 a pop.

Target Unreal Milk Chocolate Candy Gems Unreal's Milk Chocolate Candy Gems are like a healthier take on classic stocking stuffer candies. We are simply obsessed, and your giftee is sure to be, too.

Target Bubble Skincare Polar Pair Mini 2-Step Routine This adorable beauty gift set comes complete with a gel cleanser and moisturizer to keep your skin feeling fresh and looking hydrated all winter long. The pair is just $10 at Target right now!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.