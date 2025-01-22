Studio McGee knows how to do trends, mastering the art of balancing timeless style with a sprinkle of what's hot. I love that they always stay true to their signature classic-modern aesthetic while bringing in current influences, ensuring their designs never feel outdated or boring. Their latest Target collection is no different, and the perfect antidote for winter decor fatigue if you're ready to summon an early spring like me.

Here are top spring design trends and the new Threshold x Studio McGee collab.

Home Decor Trend: Romantic Target Pink Lilac Potted Arrangement Lilacs are the quintessential spring flower and this bouquet requires no watering. This faux yet realistic arrangement comes in a ceramic pot with faux moss, and looks great in your entry, on your dining table, or near your bedside for an all-year happy bloom.

Target Linen Square Throw Pillow This perfect shade of pink is the hint of romance you'll want in your decor this spring. Toss this oversized linen pillow on your bed (two for symmetry), one on the sofa or reading chair, or add it to a nursery. It's STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX-certified, making it an eco choice.

Target Lumbar Allover Floral w/ Flange Florals are big for 2025 and this lumbar pillow adds a pop of nature-inspired print to your romantic decor.

Target Edgehill Pillow Top Ottoman A cozy ottoman for your Bridgerton binge, extra seating for guests, or a makeshift coffee or end table, this piece by Threshold x Studio McGee is an elegant and versatile piece that adds texture and unique style to your decor.

Target Lidded Rattan Basket You can never have too much storage and why not choose something that looks good too? These rattan baskets with side handles can move from room to room and are perfect for stowing away blankets, towels, toys, and tech.

Home Decor Trend: Mediterranean Target Olive Leaf Potted Arrangement The boho style of a decade ago is out for 2025 (think macramé and plant maximalism), but its rustic, globally inspired cousin is still in. A simple faux olive tree is a fresh Mediterranean twist on the decor style — bringing the outdoors in without all the upkeep.

Target Watercolor Wood Block with Tassels Pillow Decorative flourishes like tassels are in for 2025. This rustic wood block print is perfect for your Mediterranean-inspired decor.

Target Citrus Harvest Framed Wall Canvas Antique Gold Bring in Mediterranean citrus vibes with this vintage-style painting in a stunning gold frame.

Target Woven Diamond Persian Rug Neutral This Persian rug is like a warm, inviting hug in your living room, bedroom, or dining space. Its easy to clean so you can place it anywhere you need a touch of cozy, worry-free!

Home Decor Trend: Seaside Target Vivian Park Upholstered Swivel Chair This swivel chair channels the chic, cozy Nancy Meyers aesthetic with its soft mushroom linen upholstery. Whether you're curling up for a movie marathon or daydreaming by the window of your real (or imaginary) beach house, it’s the perfect chair to spend the day in.

Target Herringbone Scalloped Edge Pillow Add a neutral pillow with a classic herringbone pattern and wavy sage edges for seaside inspiration.

Target Costa Mesa Rattan Accent Table Place this coastal table between two armchairs, by your bedside, or use as an end table in your seaside decor.

Target Cold Beach Framed Wall Art Beach-inspired art always makes a space feel cool and modern. Add this 30" x 36" wall art by Threshold x Studio McGee to your neutral or coastal decor for a quiet, restful moment.

Target Square Pillow Big Stripe with Ruffle This playful pillow with ruffles in cabana stripes is a fun way to refresh your seaside decor for 2025.

Target Lynwood Square Upholstered Cube Ottoman This upholstered cube in a beachy stripe is the comfort you need for any laid-back coastal design.

Target Abstract Framed Cotton Canvas This nature-inspired 16" x 12" abstract painting is a bold nod to your coastal blues.

Home Decor Trend: Vintage Classic Target Stallion on Canvas Board with Antique Frame Leaning into Studio McGee's Western-inspired aesthetic, this 8" x 10" stallion painting adds timeless charm to your vintage-inspired decor.

Target Bellfield Fully Upholstered Ottoman Plaid is an absolute DO for 2025 and always in for your Studio McGee-inspired decor.

Target Brass Footed Tray with Handles Add this decorative tray to your coffee tablescape or your dresser for an antique touch.

Target Landscape Study Framed Wall Canvas Find serenity now with this 24" x 18" landscape wall decor.

Target Adjustable Brass Accent Table Change the height of this brass metal table to suit your needs for a functional and stylish spruce up.

Target Twisted Brass Book Holder Gold This vintage-inspired book holder is great for holding cookbooks or your favorite classic for decorative bookshelves.

Home Decor Trend: Biophilic Target Velvet Armchair Biophilic design has been a rising trend in home decor for the past few years, and this green chair, with its sleek modern silhouette, is the perfect way to bring this nature-inspired style into your space.

Target Clarkdale Ottoman This channel-tufted ottoman with wood base is another versatile piece that has a modern, organic edge we love.

Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter for more home decor inspiration!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.