Spring is finally here, and thus, spring fashion is in full swing! Pulling our favorite dresses back out is undoubtedly one of our favorite things to do once it starts warming up, but it also doesn’t hurt to snag a few new ones! Nordstrom just dropped their freshest spring dresses , including tons of plus-size styles that flatter every curve. Whether you're looking for a bold floral print, a classic slip dress, or something in between, these 11 Nordstrom plus-size spring dresses are perfect for every occasion.

Stylishly step into the season with these 11 super chic plus-size spring dresses from Nordstrom!

Nordstrom Eloquii Knit Maxi Dress Knit dresses aren't just for winter – this springy number looks just as stylish. The tiered design helps shape your waist in the most flattering way, too.

Nordstrom City Chic Floral Print Faux Wrap Dress These colors, though! The wrapped waistline on this floral frock draws you in for a stunning look every time. Style it with your favorite heels for a more formal event, or just rock it with some ballet flats for a laidback weekend vibe.

Nordstrom City Chic Frill Ruffle Maxi Dress We adore the ruffles on this maxi moment. The squared neckline is undeniably flattering and femme for springtime!

Nordstrom Land's End Dobby Smocked Dress You'll be lookin' like a beautiful blooming spring garden the second you slip this smocked dress on. While fitted up top, it flows down into a breezy midi-length skirt that'll look great with Mary Janes and tall boots alike!

Nordstrom City Chic Destiny Eyelet Dress Everyone needs a comfy white cotton dress to sport during spring – it goes with everything! This mini is made with tons of tiny, cute eyelets to keep your outfit breezy and oh-so easy.

Nordstrom Melloday Printed Shirred Waist Tiered Maxi Sundress This playful abstract pattern will definitely get heads turning your way this spring. More importantly, this dress' v-neckline and shirred waist flatters your body to a tee!

Nordstrom Loveappella A-Line Maxi Dress This bright slip dress makes a great base to layer with the denim jackets and vintage cardigans you want to pull out this season. Don't be afraid of a little color!

Nordstrom City Chic Pinafore Maxi Dress Perfect for a daytime picnic, this denim pinafore dress is the ultimate comfy, no-fuss spring 'fit, whether you layer it atop a tank or t-shirt.

Nordstrom Eloquii Off The Shoulder Dress Smooth and serene, the cool brown shade of this dress is flattering on every body. The off-shoulder design adds a pinch of sexy energy, while the feel-good fabric hugs your waist perfectly!

Nordstrom Estelle Mezzanine Cactus Print Long Sleeve Mesh Midi Dress This mesh midi dress comes complete with a slip lining, so you can ensure full coverage no matter where you're headed this spring! The mock neck and long sleeves make it so sophisticated for the office, happy hour, and beyond.

Nordstrom Land's End V-Neck Wrap Midi Dress This elegant floral number can easily be dressed up or down, depending on your mood. For a casual 'fit, rock it with some sleek sneakers or sandals. When you want to dress it up, pair it with some spring heels!

