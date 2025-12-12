Reformation fans, it’s officially your moment: the brand’s end-of-year sale just dropped with actually good discounts on so many chic styles. We hunted down only the best finds that are on sale for under $100 (for a limited time) since it’s such a rarity when it comes to Reformation. Select styles are 30% off while the sale lasts, and they’re sure to go fast. We're talkin' cute going-out tops, summery skirts, and versatile dresses.

Shop our 10 favorite Reformation sale picks below before the discounts disappear!

Reformation Sammi Knit Jacket This knit jacket is the perfect light layer for those warmer winter days. You can easily wear it well into spring, too! This cutie is currently on sale for $83 (was $118).

Reformation Julie Knit Top We'd totally snag this top from the Reformation sale in preparation for summertime. The button-up look is undeniably cool, plus the light pink feels quite season-appropriate. Can you believe it's on sale for just $48 (normally $68)?

Reformation Joni Knit Top Another gorgeous top we found in the sale is this halter-style moment. It boasts a subtle checkered pattern in a neutral color that's going to be so easy to style for just about any time of year. Shop it for $41 for a limited time (was $58).

Reformation Anya Knit Top Still searching for nice basic winter layers to bundle up in while it's cold out? This long-sleeved knit top is on sale for $62 (was $88) and the styling options are practically endless. Snag it quick!

Reformation Madelyn Knit Top Now, for a bit of color. This short-sleeved top is a great grab if you're looking to infuse your 2026 wardrobe with brighter hues. It's on sale for $62 (was $88) right now.

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress This tie-back linen dress ($69, was $98!) has us so excited for summer already. Airy and comfy, it's the ultimate match for Mary Jane flats and a light cardigan once it starts to warm up again.

Reformation Brandy Skirt The same sentiment applies to this adorable color-drenched mini skirt ($69, was $98). Summer, come quick!

Reformation Hudson Knit Top This knit top reimagines your typical button-up design by placing the buttons along the side body – and we love it. It's on sale for $55 (was $78) in three stunning colors for a limited time.

Reformation Ruby Cropped Knit Pant With a stretchy elastic waistband and 100% cotton knit jersey fabric, these are the ultimate cozy pants to rock year-round. They're on sale for $69 (was $98). The crop is so cute for showing off your favorite shoes so they really shine!

Reformation Cora Knit Skirt This knit skirt hits around just the right spot for wearing with tall boots for an undeniably vintage-inspired look. The red floral design leans more summery, so now's your chance to stock up ahead of time for just $69 (was $98).

