6 Pairs Of Target Shoes That Are The Ultimate Spring Staples
A New Day Jonie Ankle Strap Footbed Sandals
Want the headed-to-the-Hamptons look without shelling out extra coins? Turn your attention to these simple, chic beige sandals. This pair is designed with an ankle strap so your feet won't slide out of them and they're cushioned to provide the maximum amount of comfort!
Toss these on with a flowing Anthropologie dress and you'll be ready to take on the day for sure. Plus, your quick hot mom walk won't be complete with them!
Universal Thread Betsey Clog Mule Flats
These Birkenstock Boston dupes are everything. Again, comfort is queen, and these low key shoes don't require a lot of effort. Clog mule flats give you the chance to slide your feet into something that doesn't require you to be dressed up, yet still feel put together. Grab these to go with your fave casual spring outfit, and walk out the door in style.
A New Day Janie Ballet Flats
It's giving the Chanel flats for waaaaaay less! With the ballet flat resurgence, I'm so here for this affordable take on a classic look. These are great for all your ballet-core looks, date night dresses, and french style fits.
Reebok Classic Nylon Performance Sneakers
Reebok really struck gold with this pastel palette and pretty silhouette. These classic sneakers tend to withstand the test of time, and even seem to look better the more you wear them. The Nylon Performance Sneakers are perfect for days you want to wear an elevated, yet comfy look.
A New Day Annette Slingback Heels
Silver heels can make any outfit shine and look perfectly polished — not just because of their shiny exterior. 😉 This kitten heel is only 2 inches, so you get a little lift without straining your feet too much. I'd love to pair these with some wide-legged jeans and a band shirt or a graphic tee!
A New Day Blakely Mule Heels
Wedding season is quickly OTW, so it's essential to have a pair of breathable, comfy heels in case you're on bridesmaid — or dance floor — duty. This style is guaranteed to take you from standing by the altar to letting loose at the recepetion without any issues! The pair comes in three colors (black, cream, and nude), so they can go with basically anything, too...including that interesting dress the bride so kindly picked out for you. 😘
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.