HBO's The Last of Us have proven that video game adaptations can be just as gripping, devastating, and totally addicting as book adaptations. And Paramount just announced a brand new adaptation on the horizon: Call of Duty! Not only is the hit game being turned into a new movie, but it's being led by Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the Yellowstone universe. We probably won't see any cowboys in this one, but here's what you can expect.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Sheridan's new Call of Duty movie.

Is there a Call of Duty movie? Yes, a brand new Call of Duty movie is on its way! We don't know much, but we do know that Taylor Sheridan is collaborating with Friday Night Lights writer & director Peter Berg on the adaptation from Paramount and Activision. They'll write the script together and Berg will direct the film. This isn't the first time the two creatives have worked together. They collaborated on Wind River (starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen) in 2017.

What is the plot of the Call of Duty movie? We don't know what the movie will be about yet. However, the game is a first-person shooter game that puts the player right in the middle of combat, so it's sure to be an action film with compelling characters fighting some intense battles.

Who are the actors in the Call of Duty movie? Okay, we also don't know who's going to be in the movie BUT we know Taylor Sheridan loves to work with the same actors across multiple projects (Brandon Sklenar is in 1923 and F.A.S.T. and Michelle Randolph is in 1923 and Landman). So I wouldn't be surprised if we see one or two familiar faces!

Stay tuned for more Call of Duty movie news