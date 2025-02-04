Um, Travis Kelce Just Teased Proposing To Taylor Swift

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors aren't new, but while the internet discusses whether Taylor's hiding an engagement ring, the celebrity couple rarely talks about it. But in a recent interview ahead of the Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Eras Tour guest) got yet another engagement question, his answer wasn't no.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

While in New Orleans for the Super Bowl's opening night event on February 3, Travis Kelce was asked whether he plans to propose to popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift during the halftime show. “Wouldn’t you like to know,” Travis responded (via The Kansas City Star).

The last time Travis talked about popping the question, he told friend Jason Sudekis, "you're really pushing it."

And Travis' mom Donna Kelce told Page Six in October that "nobody knows" about a potential engagement: “We will see what happens. You never know.”