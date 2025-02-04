OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Um, Travis Kelce Just Teased Proposing To Taylor Swift

is travis kelce proposing to taylor swift
Chloe Williams​
Feb 04, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors aren't new, but while the internet discusses whether Taylor's hiding an engagement ring, the celebrity couple rarely talks about it. But in a recent interview ahead of the Super Bowl, when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Eras Tour guest) got yet another engagement question, his answer wasn't no.

Here's what Travis Kelce said about proposing to Taylor Swift.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl?

While in New Orleans for the Super Bowl's opening night event on February 3, Travis Kelce was asked whether he plans to propose to popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift during the halftime show. “Wouldn’t you like to know,” Travis responded (via The Kansas City Star).

The last time Travis talked about popping the question, he told friend Jason Sudekis, "you're really pushing it."

And Travis' mom Donna Kelce told Page Six in October that "nobody knows" about a potential engagement: “We will see what happens. You never know.”

And fans are hoping it's not the only time they see Tay during the Big Game.

@callmeadal & then she’ll go on to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) 🐍🖤🏈 #swifttok #superbowlhalftimeshow #taylorswift #superbowl #kenndricklamar ♬ original sound - therickybarrera

Well, a proposal isn't the only rumor swirling around Taylor Swift and the Super Bowl. The "Cruel Summer" singer will undoubtedly be in attendance to support her boyfriend at his third consecutive Big Game, and Swifties are hoping to see her on the field during Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Performance.

Taylor and Kendrick collaborated on "Bad Blood" (originally in 2015 and again in 2023), and it would be absolutely incredible if they were able to have a moment together! SZA is already confirmed to make a guest appearance and I'm hoping they'll sing "All The Stars" from Black Panther.

Tune into the Super Bowl on February 9 to see if Taylor gives a surprise performance — and if Travis proposes ;).

What do you think about these Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement rumors? Read up on Travis Kelce's Dream Wedding for even more info on your favorite lovebirds.

