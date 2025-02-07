OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

How To Stream The Super Bowl For Free — & Still Watch All The Commercials

How To Stream The Super Bowl For Free jalen hurts and travis kelce
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 07, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor

Push comes to shove for those of us without cable on the biggest Sunday nights of the year. It can be tough to figure out how to tune into the Emmys, the Oscars, and on February 9, the Super Bowl. This year's game sees the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, and the good news is that even if you don't have cable, you can still tune in! Here's how.

Keep reading for how you can stream the Super Bowl for free in 2025.

Where can I stream the Super Bowl for free?

watching a football game with potato chips and two bottles

JESHOOTS.com/Pexels

The 2025 Super Bowl will be streaming on Tubi. The game on Sunday, February 9 begins at 6:30 PM EST, and all you have to do is create an account with Tubi, and you'll be able to watch the pre-coverage, the whole game, and the post-game coverage no sweat.

And the best part is that when you stream the Super Bowl for free on Tubi, you'll still be able to watch the Super Bowl commercials premiering on network TV!

What streaming service has the Super Bowl?

a football sitting on the field super bowl 2025

Jean-Daniel Francoeur/Pexels

Super Bowl 59 will be streaming on Tubi, which is Fox's free streaming service, instead of the Fox Sports app. That means anyone can log in and watch the game on their device.

Who is going to be the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025?

kendrick lamar 2025 grammys

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kendrick Lamar, who just won five Grammys for his diss track "Not Like Us," will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. It's already been confirmed that SZA will make a guest appearance during the performance, but fans are also hoping we could see Taylor Swift show up on the field to sing "Bad Blood" alongside the rapper.

Who's going to be at the Super Bowl?

travis kelce taylor swift

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Speaking of Tay, in addition to football players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley, there's a very good chance she'll be in attendance as well. Last year, Taylor brought celebrity friends like Blake Lively, and this year, rumor has it we could see Blake, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ice Spice in the box. Now that's one Super Bowl party I'd love to be a part of.

What time does the Super Bowl halftime show start?

usher and alicia keys perform at the super bowl halftime show

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Considering how long the first two quarters of a game usually are, it's safe to assume Kendrick Lamar will take the stage around 8:15 PM EST. But if you're not already watching the Super Bowl, keep an eye on X and other social media platforms in case he starts earlier!

Check out these 24 Epic Super Bowl Dip Recipes To Share With A Crowd. Literally everyone will want a bite!

