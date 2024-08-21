Taylor Swift Surprise Drops "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Music Video
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Swifties are constantly clowning. We honestly can't help it — it's the asylum where Taylor Swift raised us, filled with many maddening easter eggs we're left to decipher one-by-one. And while many of us thought the final night of her London Eras Tour shows would finally give us an announcement for Reputation (Taylor's Version), Miss Swift had other ideas.
On August 20, 2024, Taylor dropped a music video for The Tortured Poet's Departmentsong "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart." Here's what we noticed about the exciting (and very meta) visual addition to her TTPD collection.
When Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn broke up in 2023, it was shocking to watch our fave popstar power through her Eras Tour performances like it was nothing. Sure, we saw her tear up during certain songs, but for the most part, Taylor seemed really strong and resolute and like nothing had even happened.
Cut to the TTPD release: "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" paints a picture of Taylor working through her sadness while she's on tour. She's "a real tough kid" who fakes it til she makes it while the crowd wants more from her, even though she's literally broken hearted.
The upbeat, poppy song — though obviously very sad — has that Taylor Swift catchiness that you just can't shake. So while you feel bad for being that audience member wants more Eras Tour stops or more music videos or more Taylor's Versions, you just can't stop singing along. And neither can Taylor.
In true Taylor Swift fashion, she's constantly able to capture her sadness into a song that reaches the masses in a way many others can't — and she's translated that to her music video, too.
Much like the many Youtube Shorts that accompanied the rollout of TTPD, the "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" music video captures a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor working to craft the newest set of her show. We see rehearsal video after rehearsal video interspersed with actual Eras Tour footage, crowd shots and all.
While my very first thought was that this is yet another clue towards getting a new Taylor Swift documentary (why else would they have all these pro shots of her rehearsals?), there was something else there. This is a song about Taylor giving everyone her everything while she's going through the romantic and emotional ringer — of course the music video would be continued evidence of her doing more of the same.
With every cut of the camera, we see her hard at work, perfecting every aspect of her show with her team. She's putting on the performance of a lifetime night after night after night at the Eras Tour. And the crowds are bigger and bigger, louder and louder, and she always gives them what they want — more.
So while I'm sad we haven't gotten the Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement yet, I have to say...I'm grateful! This girl cries out in her music that she's constantly trying to do her best, constantly feeling overwhelmed, constantly battling her own feelings. And how lucky are we to get to witness the art that comes out of that?
Watch The "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" Music Video Here!
Looking for more pop culture news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook!
Header image via Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.