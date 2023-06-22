9 Subtle Taylor Swift Home Decor Ideas For The Dedicated Swifties Out There
Decorating can be a daunting task — it’s the process that transforms a house into a home. You want to create an ambiance that’s collectively chic, inviting, and a reflection of yourself. If you’re a Swiftie, you’ll probably be tempted to add a Taylor poster — or three — on the walls. Instead, reach for some home decor pieces that are sophisticated while still paying homage to the music icon. So whether you’re a fan of Taylor’s country melodies or a Midnights stan, there’s something for both and everything in between.
Taylor Swift Never Be So Kind Tea Towel Set ($53)
Grandma Marjorie will definitely approve of this tea towel set, complete with lyrics from her namesake song. The floral design and lace trimmings make will instantly transform your kitchen into a vintage dream
Darling I'm A Nightmare Pillow ($106)
Cover up that blank space on your bed — or couch — while showing off your Swiftie side with a delightful pillow featuring one of Taylor’s most iconic catchphrases set in intricate embroidery.
Ivy Wall Art ($338)
You may not have a house of stone, but an ivy can still (visually) grow with this gorgeous ink print by oil painter Rebekah May. Visitors will admire the uniquely expert details of the image paired with its elegant frame, and Swifties will definitely understand the Evermore reference.
Cowboy Boot Photo Stand ($14)
Are Debut, Fearless, and Speak Now your favorite eras? Preserve your precious memories with a photo stand that pays homage to Taylor’s early country days, because these are the best days of your life. (And you can even Era-hop with a little 1989 polaroid picture!)
Snake Bronze Table Lamp ($149)Taylor had Karyn on stage during her Reputation Era to hype her up, and now you can have your own chic serpentine bestie to do the same. This bronze-finished lamp will brighten up everything from your WFH desk to your reading nook, while also reminding you of Taylor’s redemption arc.
Disco Ball Planter ($16)Taylor’s dreamy pop song "Mirrorball" has had everyone worship disco balls on dance floors since its surprise release in 2020. Keep dancing on your tallest tiptoes and spinning on your highest heels while cultivating your plant child with this unique boho-style planter.
OSP Home Furnishings Odessa Cafe Bistro Chair ($191)
Upon initial sight, this looks like a normal — if not slightly boring — dining table chair. But eagle-eyed Swifties notice that it’s a spitting replica of the one that Taylor uses in her infamous "Vigilante Sh-t" dance during the Eras Tour. Perfect if you want to relive the epic concert and choreo in your kitchen.
Professional Ping Pong Bingo Balls ($90, was $138)
Relive the excitement, anticipation, and slight chaos of Midnights Mayhem with Taylor with your very own “technologically advanced device.”Its vintage design makes it the perfect unique statement piece on your bookshelf or coffee table.
Folklore As Books Wall Canvas ($46)
Folklore is one of Taylor most masterful works. Not only was it a complete 180-turn from the upbeat vibes of Lover, its indie folk sound and poignant lyrics leave listeners haunted long after hearing it. The album is definitely a work of art in its own right, and it deserves a place on the wall. With this unique canvas, that’s exactly where you can put it.
