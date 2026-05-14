Wait, Is Taylor Swift Already Teasing a New Album?

I'm incredibly convinced that before Taylor Swift ever announces a new album, the first Easter egg she gives us is through her wardrobe. I immediately clocked when Taylor started dressing in academic-inspired clothing in 2024, after all those '70s outfits for Midnights but before she announced The Tortured Poets Department (AKA, she was actually using her clothes as a hint!).

The "Opalite" singer has made a recent shift in her fashion that has Swifties spiraling just a little bit, and now I'm wondering how long before we get a TS13 announcement.

Here's the latest update on Taylor Swift...and a potential new album?

Swifties are convinced Taylor Swift is teasing something brand new. ‼️| Taylor Swift has been spotted 4 days in a row… we should ALL be keeping an eye out 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ro0eTLxVOM — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) May 13, 2026 Okay so it might not seem like a huge deal that Taylor Swift was seen walking around, but this is one celebrity who's gotten very good at only being seen when she wants to be seen. So every time she gets her photo snapped, her outfit choice is pretty important. And if the theory that she's soft launching a new era is true, then there are a few things we can guess about TS13; it appears to be sophisticated, feminine, and classy. I'm very interested to see what an album from her bridal era sounds like! Of course this isn't confirmed but it's very fun to think about.

And TS13 is actually a huge deal. TS12 ended up being The Life of a Showgirl (which dropped in October 2025), so that means her next album will be TS13. Here's why that matters. Taylor held up a lot of number 3's during her Midnights era in 2022, and then replaced that with a ton of number 2 references during The Tortured Poets Department (like mashups of two different surprise songs, a two during her Grammys acceptance speech, and a countdown on her site that ended at 2PM EST ahead of the TTPD release). While Taylor Swift did end up giving us a double album the night TTPD dropped, I do think this is all part of something even bigger. From the pocket watch in the "Bejeweled" music video promising "exile ends in 3...2...1..." (plus the viral "321" error message on Taylor's website), IMO, it's clear we're in the middle of a countdown. If Midnights was 3, The Tortured Poets Department is 2, and The Life of a Showgirl was 1, that means everything is leading to TS13. 13 has always been a huge deal to Taylor; her birthday is on December 13, and she told MTV that 13 is her lucky number because "I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."

Do you think Taylor Swift is teasing something new? Let us know on Facebook!