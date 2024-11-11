10 Easy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas To Be The Best Dressed In Your Family
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Striking a balance between function and fashionis especially challenging when it comes to a food-filled holiday like Thanksgiving. Me, personally, I don’t want to wear anything other than a pair of oversized sweatpants with a waistband that gives my tummy ample room to grow into an entire food baby once the big feast’s over. It’s unfortunate that sweats aren’t exactly the most appropriate Thanksgiving uniform, TBH.
Alas, we’ll all step into familiar pants and flowy dresses, some of which can feel particularly uninspired. Between the generous dinner spreadyou're planning and all the family invites you’re sending out, let these Thanksgiving outfit ideas breathe some life into your Turkey Day look. They’re all comfy as can be (I’m talkin’ food baby-friendly), but polished enough to pop off for family photos. No matter what combo you put on, you’re likely to be serving way harder than the food!
The Best Fall Outfit Formulas For Cute & Easy Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas
Trench Coat + Comfy Jeans + Ballet Flats
Kayla Walden
A trench coat will instantly make your look that much more iconic. Layer a basic jeans + long sleeve get-up with a longline trench, then finish it off with some comfy ballet flats for a low-key, but perfectly polished Thanksgiving outfit! No shame if you end up unbuttoning your jeans to make room for dessert.
Cozy Cardigan + Stretchy Skirt + Fall Boots
Skirts are where it's at when it comes to comfort. Bonus points if it has an elastic waistband like this style from Old Navy! Having a basic black maxi skirt opens up tons of possibilities for matching, too. This Thanksgiving outfit idea is made complete with a cozy-soft buttoned cardigan and some stellar fall boots.
Sweater + Loose Jeans + A Fun Shoe Moment
Kayla Walden
Pick out your comfiest jeans for this Thanksgiving outfit idea – from there, a simple cardigan or pullover sweater will do. The statement is all in the shoes here: fuzzy socks and ballet flats are a match made in fashion heaven! Plus, they'll do you good if it gets pretty cold wherever you celebrate the holiday.
Polished Jacket + White Pants
Kayla Walden
White pants are a bit of an anomaly come fall and wintertime, but if you can be trusted to not spill any food (or wine) on yourself this Thanksgiving Day, they make a total style statement and look really darn polished. Their easy-to-pair color will look stunning alongside a brown barn jacket and some simple layers. The key is to just have fun with your Thanksgiving outfit ideas!
Flowy Fall Dress + Cowgirl Boots
Meredith Holser
Any dress that takes it easy on the tummy is a great option for Thanksgiving fall outfits. Whether it's a mini, midi, or maxi style, as long as it's loose-fitting, you'll be feeling comfortable all day long! Keep an eye out for dresses with a fall-ish color palette or seasonal patterns like gingham or plaid. Top off your one-and-done look with some cowgirl boots (we love The Beth boots from Tecovas!), and you're set.
Leggings + Elevated Fall Layers
Kayla Walden
Here's proof you can indeed rock some leggings at family Thanksgiving. A basic black legging is easily pair-able with some more sophisticated layers. A cozy cardi, trench coat, and loafers make such a stylish upgrade, all while keeping you warm and not restricted.
Vintage-y Layers + Cozy Jeans
Kayla Walden
Swarming yourself in layer after doesn't have to drown out your figure. Pick out a vintage-y jacket and a timeless pair of denim for a put-together, yet casual vibe.
Low-Rise Jeans + Thrifted Wool + Ballet Flats
Meredith Holser
These low-rise, baggy jeans from Hollister might just be the ultimate pair for getting through Thanksgiving fullness. They sit lower on the stomach and waist for a very comfy fit. Plus, they wear well with just about any garment cross-seasonally. For fall and winter functions, a warm sweater works wonderfully. Ballet flats make this 'fit a bit more dressed up, too.
Matching Set
Kayla Walden
An all-black 'fit is never a bad idea. Pair a black mini skirt with a black top with an interesting neckline for a quick and easy outfit. From there, you can play around with different layers and shoes to find your best look!
Coordinating Outerwear + Riding Boots
Kayla Walden
Matching your accessories to major parts of your outfit is a simple way to elevate your ensembles any time of year, but this 'fit is perfect for fall festivities. We love coordinating our boots to our jackets like in this stunning outfit idea.
Sign up for our newsletter for all things Thanksgiving, including recipes, outfit ideas, and hosting tips!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.