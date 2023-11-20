The Easiest DIY Dog Turkey Costume For Thanksgiving
If you follow along on B+C, you’ve seen and admired our canine model, Turkey Temple (one of my favorite pet names, TBH). He is definitely a turkey by trade but clearly not by species. It seems like an obvious choice, but this was Turkey’s first time dressing up as a turkey for Halloween. Spooky season might be over, but it's *always* a good idea to dress your dog up for Thanksgiving if they don't mind!!
I’ve been making a lot of pet costumes this year, but this one has been high on my list for a long time. With some felt and One-Wrap Velcro, we created this pet costume in no time at all. Does your pet have a goofy name? Try dressing them up as their name, and make sure you snap photos and share them with us on Instagram! Oh, and don't forget to check out our 46 Cute Dogs Guaranteed To Make You Smile, too!
How To Make A Dog Turkey Costume
Tools And Materials:
- red, orange, yellow and white felt
- cardboard
- One-Wrap Velcro
- pen
- fabric scissors
- hot glue gun
Instructions:
1. Draw large, long oval feathers on your yellow felt. Stack the yellow felt on top of the orange felt and cut them both out. Next, draw a curved rectangular shape on the white felt and cut it out.
2. Hot glue the white rectangular shapes to the feathers, then glue the feathers to one another to create a fan shape.
3. Glue a horizontal strip of cardboard to the back of the feathers to help them stand upright.
4. Hot glue a piece of felt to each edge of the feathers and attach a strip of One-Wrap Velcro that is long enough to wrap around your dog’s belly.
5. Cut out a gobble from red felt and attach some One-Wrap Velcro.
Draw 12 long feathers on your yellow felt. Stack the yellow felt on top of the orange felt and cut out your feathers. Cut 12 white curved rectangular pieces to accent the feathers.
Glue the white pieces to the feathers and then glue the feathers to one another into a fan shape.
Attach a long strip of cardboard to the back of the feathers to help them stand up straight once the dog turkey costume is assembled.
Hot glue a piece of felt to each edge of the feathers and attach a strip of One-Wrap Velcro that is long enough to wrap around your dog’s belly.
Draw a gobble onto a piece of red felt, cut it out and glue it to a small piece of One-Wrap Velcro.
Hey Turkey — here’s your turkey costume!
Attach the gobble to your dog by wrapping the One-Wrap Velcro around the collar.
Cutest turkey I ever did see!
