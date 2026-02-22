Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) might be Gen Z romance royalty, but they're stepping into Amazon MGM Studios' brand new survival thriller The Devil's Mouth opposite Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). We have all the latest news you need to know about the movie, which centers around college friends in a life-or-death situation. I'm already on the edge of my seat.

Okay, so what's this new survival thriller about?

The Devil's Mouth follows college friends who get trapped underwater on a trip to Thailand. But finding their way out of a cave system is, unfortunately, only one of their worries because they're trapped inside with a bull shark.

And it wouldn't be a movie about friendship if these two ladies didn't have some relational problems along the way. I'm excited to see how layered and nuanced the movie is as it tackles so many different themes at once.

Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner are behind the script, and one super cool fact is that the script was on the 2019 Black List. ICYMI, the Black List is a list of most-liked screenplays that haven't been produced yet.