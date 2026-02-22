I'm already on the edge of my seat.
Gavin Casalegno & Lana Condor Are Teaming Up For New Survival Thriller 'The Devil's Mouth'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) might be Gen Z romance royalty, but they're stepping into Amazon MGM Studios' brand new survival thriller The Devil's Mouth opposite Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). We have all the latest news you need to know about the movie, which centers around college friends in a life-or-death situation. I'm already on the edge of my seat.
Here's everything you need to know about The Devil's Mouth before it hits theaters.
Okay, so what's this new survival thriller about?
The Devil's Mouth follows college friends who get trapped underwater on a trip to Thailand. But finding their way out of a cave system is, unfortunately, only one of their worries because they're trapped inside with a bull shark.
And it wouldn't be a movie about friendship if these two ladies didn't have some relational problems along the way. I'm excited to see how layered and nuanced the movie is as it tackles so many different themes at once.
Aja Gabel and Myung Joh Wesner are behind the script, and one super cool fact is that the script was on the 2019 Black List. ICYMI, the Black List is a list of most-liked screenplays that haven't been produced yet.
Who's starring with Lana Condor in The Devil's Mouth cast?
The cast of the movie includes Gavin Casalegno, Lana Condor, Kathryn Newton, Nico Hiraga, Tommi Rose, and Tayme Thapthimthong.
Where can I watch The Devil's Mouth?
The movie is coming to theaters soon. We can expect it before the end of 2026, considering the movie finished filming in September 2025! Stay tuned for an official release date.
Follow Brit + Co on Facebook to see the latest updates on movies and TV shows you don't want to miss.