The Housemaid trailer just dropped on September 16 and it is way more insane than I ever could have expected. If you thought you were prepared for The Housemaid (starring Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar) then think again. (Okay I might be projecting here because I was totally not ready). We've got affairs, arson, and breakdowns — and that's barely two and a half minutes of the movie. Get ready for December because this is one thriller that you won't be able to shake.

Here's the latest update on Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid, coming to theaters December 19, 2025.

Will The Housemaid be made into a movie? Lionsgate Yes, The Housemaid is being made into a movie that you'll be able to watch in theaters this winter! Author Freida McFadden has already seen the movie — and she can't get enough. "I was lucky enough to watch a sneak preview of The Housemaid movie, and I absolutely loved it," she said. "The second it was over, I turned to my husband in the theater and said, 'OMG, I think it was better than the book!' They captured everything that readers love about the novel! The performances by all the actors were nothing short of incredible." Better than the book! That really has me excited for this book adaptation. And turns out, the movie might have even gotten Freida's gears turning. "It (almost) made me want to write another Housemaid book. (Almost!)," she continued. "The only problem is I don't know how I'm going to be able to wait until December to watch it again!"

What is the plot of The Housemaid? Nina (Amanda Seyfried) hires Millie (Sydney Sweeney) as her family's housemaid, and moves her into their gorgeous mansion. But while Millie's work ethic impresses Nina, she seems to attract unexpected attention from Nina's husband Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). It looks like we'll see some blood, a lot of fighting, and that Millie might be keeping just as many secrets as her new employers. "Everyone's going to freak out by Amanda's performance," Sydney told MTV during CinemaCon. "You don't know what to expect. And I don't even think we knew what to expect from a lot of those scenes."

What are the main characters in The Housemaid? Lionsgate The Housemaid characters include: Millie Calloway: Nina and Andrew's new housemaid.

Nina Winchester: Millie's employer and Andrew's wife.

Andrew Winchester: Nina's husband.

Cecelia Winchester: Nina and Andrew's daughter.

: Nina and Andrew's daughter. Enzo: Nina's groundskeeper.

Who's in The Housemaid cast? Lionsgate The Housemaid cast is absolutely amazing: Sydney Sweeney as Millie

Amanda Seyfried as Nina

Brandon Sklenar as Andrew

as Andrew Michele Morrone as Enzo

When is The Housemaid coming out? Lionsgate The Housemaid is coming to theaters on December 19, 2025.

Is The Housemaid based on a true story? Lionsgate The Housemaid doesn't appear to be based on a true story, but rather uses the life of a housemaid as inspiration. But Netflix's hit show Maid is based on a memoir, and we totally recommend watching!

What order is The Housemaid trilogy in? Amazon The Housemaid books are: The Housemaid The Housemaid's Secret The Housemaid Is Watching You can also read The Housemaid's Wedding short story.

