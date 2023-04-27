Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell’s Rom-Com Sparks Relationship Rumors
You read that right — Euphoria breakout star Sydney Sweeney and rom-com veteran Glen Powell seem to be a bit cozier than just coworkers...and fans are eating it up.
The pair just finished filming rom-comAnyone But You in Australia, which Powell and Sweeney described to CinemaCon fans as a story of “two people who hate each other.”
"Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare," Powell told the audience. And according to Sweeney, Powell’s character is a real “a—hole.” We LOVE an enemies-to-lovers pipeline! 😍
The real drama, though, comes from the actors’ relationship off the set. Either they’re really, really fantastic actors, or something else is going on for their chemistry to be this great. Take a look at any of the pictures and videos shared from set, and you’ll see how infectious their chemistry really is.
All of this comes as a surprise to fans, especially since both Powell and Sweeney were in separate LTRs as of yesterday. Sweeney is (still) engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, but Powell’s GF of two years, model Gigi Paris, just allegedly ended their relationship after all of the rom-com-turned-IRL relationship rumors started flying.
This unexpected surge in drama makes some fans believe this could all be a total PR stunt to garner attention for the film, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime, we're grabbing some popcorn. (For the movie, of course 😉)
While the release date of the movie is still TBD, we can’t wait to see the pair’s undoubted chemistry on the big screen.
Stay updated on all the latest celeb news with Brit + Co.
Photo Credit: Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.