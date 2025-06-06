"Everyone's going to freak out."
Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried's New Thriller 'The Housemaid' Will Hold You Over Until 'Verity'
Just because summer blockbuster season winds down in August doesn't mean the 2025 movie season is over. Especially since The Housemaid is coming out December 25, 2025. The thriller follows a housemaid named Millie (Sydney Sweeney) who takes a job at Nina and Andrew's home and realizes they're a lot less happy than they appear (Happy Christmas, I guess?). Well, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney spilled on their new characters...and their "crazy dynamic."
Here's everything you need to know about The Housemaid (and the cast) before the movie premieres December 25, 2025.
What is The Housemaid about?
Millie finds herself with one more chance to start over, and takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid. But as she takes care of the home and the couple's daughter, she realizes her employers aren't as perfect as they seem — and that they'll go to desperate measures to keep up appearances.
"Everyone's going to freak out by Amanda's performance," Sydney told MTV during CinemaCon. "You don't know what to expect. And I don't even think we knew what to expect from a lot of those scenes."
"The ball would roll and you're like, 'That was really fun,'" Amanda added with a laugh. "I think we had a crazy — our characters had a crazy dynamic and then we were so on the same page. And we're also both really game to go anywhere."
"Like for Millie, my character, it's kind of like the window into the story for the audience," Sydney continued. "So I felt like I always was along for the ride the same way that the audience was. And it was like watching you..."
"Go off the rails?" Amanda guessed, before Sydney said, "Yes!"
"Which I was able to do very many times," Amanda concluded. I can't wait to see.
Where can I watch The Housemaid?
The Housemaid is coming to theaters December 25, 2025.
Who's in The Housemaid cast?
The Housemaid cast has some of the hottest names in Hollywood:
- Sydney Sweeney as Millie: a woman who takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid.
- Amanda Seyfried as Nina: Millie's boss and Andrew's wife.
- Brandon Sklenar as Andrew: Nina's husband and Millie's boss.
- Michele Morrone as Enzo
Who else is involved?
A Simple Favor's Paul Feig will direct (so you know this is going to be a wild ride!), while Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the script. Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Feig are producing, and Alex Young, author Freida McFadden, Sydney Sweeney, and Amanda Seyfried are executive producing.
Where did The Housemaid film?
The Housemaid filmed in New Jersey from January to March 2025.
Where will The Housemaid be streaming?
We don't have an official streaming announcement yet, but a lot of movies that Lionsgate distributes end up on STARZ and Prime Video. Check back here to see the official streamer home!
