Chris Briney is one busy guy. After wrapping three seasons as Conrad Fisher on The Summer I Turned Pretty (and prepping for the sequel movie), Chris just joined Hacks season 5 on HBO Max, and reportedly got engaged! And he's not slowing down anytime soon because a brand new coming-of-age movie with One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti just got announced, and I can't wait. It feels like quite some time since we've had a good, classic coming-of-age movie — rife with high school tension and all the pressure and chaos that comes with being 17 — and it sounds like The Julia Set will be exactly what we need.

Here's everything we know about Chris Briney & Chase Infiniti's The Julia Set.

What is The Julia Set movie? The brand new movie from writer-director Niki Byrne follows Julia (Chase Infiniti), who's a talented mathematician navigating a crazy academic life. But things get even more interesting when T.A. Pascal (Chris Briney) "conscripts her into an elite prep course for the most challenging math competition in the world, the Putnam Exam," according to Deadline.

Who's in The Julia Set cast? Amy Sussman/Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images The Julia Set cast includes: Chase Infiniti as Julia

as Julia Chris Briney as Pascal

as Pascal Gillian Anderson

Jason Isaacs

What is the Julia set in simple terms? The Julia set is actually a mathematical equation. It appears this set can actually cause some major changes when it's used (compared to the calmer Fatou set) — and it makes me think that Julia's decision to know Pascal and chase after her academic dreams could have some serious consequences.

Where is The Julia Set filmed? Dominika Gregušová The drama is currently being filmed in London. Hopefully that means we'll see the film in the fall of 2026!

