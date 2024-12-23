Nicole Kidman Spills On Spending "A Lot Of Time In Bed" With Harris Dickinson During 'Babygirl' — Exclusive
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The most important detail about any romantic movie is chemistry between its leads. Even the worst movie can be rescued by two characters you believe actually love each other. But that's not a problem for A24's Babygirl (in theaters December 25) because Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson have chemistry in spades. The new A24 movie follows CEO Romy (Kidman), who begins a torrid affair with a young intern named Samuel (Dickinson). And AMC queen Nicole says she knew Harris was different the moment he walked in the room.
Here's what Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson had to say about their chemistry in our exclusive Babygirl featurette.
Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson connected the moment they met.
"As soon as he walked in, I was like, 'Oh good, here's somebody who's gonna play with me," Nicole Kidman says in our exclusive Babygirl featurette. "We spent a lot of time in bed. Hours would go by, and it was like you would step out of there and you would say, 'What just happened?'"
"From the moment [Samuel] sees her, he's attracted to her. He realizes there's someone at the height of their power," Harris says. "There was an element of mystique that needed to be there for the exploration of the relationship."
Harris continues that "perhaps there's something unfulfilled going on," perhaps referencing Romy's fizzled-out marriage with Jacob, while Nicole adds that "she's searching for something else" as the movie examines "desires, wants, [and] needs."
"Drink it in and be transported," she says.
And their chemistry in 'Babygirl' was so intense, Nicole Kidman had to take breaks from filming.
In addition to spending "hours" in bed (which, honestly sounds like a pretty good work day to me), Nicole told The Sun in October that filming those scenes with Harris Dickinson became so intense, she would need breaks. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more,'” she said. “Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!”
But having a woman at the helm of the film (writer-director-producer Halina Reijn) both made Nicole feel more comfortable, and empowered her to tell this story. "Doing this subject matter in the hands of the woman that wrote the script, that's directing it and is a really great actress herself — we became one in a weird way, which I'd never had with a director before," she says in a statement. "When you're working with a woman on this subject matter, you can share everything with each other.”
"I really decided in the beginning, I want to make a sexual film, just as sexual as all these films that I've always admired so much," Halina says, "but now I'm going to do it completely through female eyes. What does that mean and what does that look like?” See Babygirl in theaters December 25 to find out.
