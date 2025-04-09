Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

TV is so back.

Surprise! 'The Pitt' Season 2 Is Coming So Soon

the pitt season 2
Warrick Page/Max
Everyone can't stop talking about The Pitt, and with its emotional payoff, weekly release schedule, and 15-episode season, it feels like old school TV is back! The season finale of Max's new medical drama hits the streamer on April 10, but do I have great news for you: The Pitt season 2 is coming in January 2026. Keep reading to find out everything we know!

Here's everything we know about The Pitt season 2, coming to Max in January 2026.

Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt?

the pitt season 2

Warrick Page/Max

Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! And according to Deadline, the upcoming season will take place over Fourth of July weekend.

The show was renewed on February 14, 2025. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement.

"We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle added.

Where can I watch The Pitt season 2?

the pitt season 2 release date

Warrick Page/Max

Not only is The Pitt season 2 on its way, but it's coming super soon! The sophomore season will debut on Max in January 2026. This is a huge relief (and delight) because it breaks the awful pattern we've fallen into recently of waiting two to three years in between seasons of a show.

The Pitt premiered on January 9, 2025, so the second season will debut exactly a year later!

Who's in The Pitt season 2 cast?

the pitt

Warrick Page/Max

We can expect our favorites to return for The Pitt season 2:

  • Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff.
  • Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident.
  • Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student.
  • Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins: an ER senior resident.
  • Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.
  • Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.
  • Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.
  • Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern.
  • Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents.
  • Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student.
And they're looking for more cast members! “We’re calling all pros,” Noah Wyle said at a Contenders TV panel (via Deadline). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.”

“There’s no differentiation between the foreground and the background crew,” he continued. “We are all the company, and we are all going to have a very immersive experience. It’s a very atypical way of working, and hopefully, they’ll come away with something very special.”

How many episodes of The Pitt are there?

the pitt episodes

Warrick Page/Max

With tomorrow's season finale, The Pitt will have 15 episodes total. Each episode is named for the hour it covers.

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premiered on January 16, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "10:00 A.M." premiered on January 23, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "11:00 A.M." premiered on January 30, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 "12:00 P.M." premiered on February 6, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 7 "1:00 P.M." premiered on February 13, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 8 "2:00 P.M." premiered on February 20, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 9 "3:00 P.M." premiered on February 27, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 10 "4:00 P.M." premiered on March 6, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 11 "5:00 P.M." premiered on March 13, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." premiered on March 20, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 13 "7:00 P.M." premiered on March 27, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 14 "8:00 P.M." premiered on April 3, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 15 "9:00 P.M." premieres on April 10, 2025

Where is The Pitt filmed?

the pitt filming locations pittsburgh pennsylvania

Warrick Page/Max

The Pitt season 1 was mainly filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, but a few of the exterior shots were taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the show is set.

Stay tuned for more news on The Pitt season 2. And read up on the latest news about Netflix's medical drama Pulse.

