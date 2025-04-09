Surprise! 'The Pitt' Season 2 Is Coming So Soon

Everyone can't stop talking about The Pitt, and with its emotional payoff, weekly release schedule, and 15-episode season, it feels like old school TV is back! The season finale of Max's new medical drama hits the streamer on April 10, but do I have great news for you: The Pitt season 2 is coming in January 2026. Keep reading to find out everything we know!

Will there be a season 2 of The Pitt? Warrick Page/Max Yes, The Pitt season 2 is coming to Max! And according to Deadline, the upcoming season will take place over Fourth of July weekend. The show was renewed on February 14, 2025. Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, quote: “It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement. "We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, and Noah Wyle added.

Where can I watch The Pitt season 2? Warrick Page/Max Not only is The Pitt season 2 on its way, but it's coming super soon! The sophomore season will debut on Max in January 2026. This is a huge relief (and delight) because it breaks the awful pattern we've fallen into recently of waiting two to three years in between seasons of a show. The Pitt premiered on January 9, 2025, so the second season will debut exactly a year later!

Who's in The Pitt season 2 cast? Warrick Page/Max We can expect our favorites to return for The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff.

as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch: a senior member of the ER staff. Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident.

as Dr. Cassie McKay: a 42-year-old second-year resident. Gerran Howell as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student.

as Dennis Whitaker: a fourth-year medical student. Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins: an ER senior resident.

as Dr. Heather Collins: an ER senior resident. Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse.

as Dana Evans: the ER's charge nurse. Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand.

as Dr. Frank Langdon: an ER senior resident and Robby's right hand. Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident.

as Dr. Melissa "Mel" King: another second-year resident. Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern.

as Dr. Trinity Santos: an intern. Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents.

as Dr. Samira Mohan: one of the third-year residents. Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi: a 20-year-old third-year medical student. Deadline). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.” And they're looking for more cast members! “We’re calling all pros,” Noah Wyle said at a Contenders TV panel (via). “We want people who are good with props and who are used to working in a company, with an ensemble. We want creativity. We want passion. We don’t want ego coming to play. We have tremendous people showing up excited.” “There’s no differentiation between the foreground and the background crew,” he continued. “We are all the company, and we are all going to have a very immersive experience. It’s a very atypical way of working, and hopefully, they’ll come away with something very special.”

How many episodes of The Pitt are there? Warrick Page/Max With tomorrow's season finale, The Pitt will have 15 episodes total. Each episode is named for the hour it covers. Season 1, Episode 1 "7:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025

premiered on January 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "8:00 A.M." premiered on January 9, 2025

premiered on January 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "9:00 A.M." premiered on January 16, 2025

premiered on January 16, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 "10:00 A.M." premiered on January 23, 2025

premiered on January 23, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 "11:00 A.M." premiered on January 30, 2025

premiered on January 30, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 "12:00 P.M." premiered on February 6, 2025

premiered on February 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 "1:00 P.M." premiered on February 13, 2025

premiered on February 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 "2:00 P.M." premiered on February 20, 2025

premiered on February 20, 2025 Season 1, Episode 9 "3:00 P.M." premiered on February 27, 2025

premiered on February 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 10 "4:00 P.M." premiered on March 6, 2025

premiered on March 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 11 "5:00 P.M." premiered on March 13, 2025

premiered on March 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 12 "6:00 P.M." premiered on March 20, 2025

premiered on March 20, 2025 Season 1, Episode 13 "7:00 P.M." premiered on March 27, 2025

premiered on March 27, 2025 Season 1, Episode 14 "8:00 P.M." premiered on April 3, 2025

premiered on April 3, 2025 Season 1, Episode 15 "9:00 P.M." premieres on April 10, 2025

Where is The Pitt filmed? Warrick Page/Max The Pitt season 1 was mainly filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California, but a few of the exterior shots were taken in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where the show is set.

