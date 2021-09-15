How To Make & Break Habits with Productivity Expert, Charles Duhigg
Have you ever tried to create healthier habits for yourself and struggled to stick with them? What about trying to break a bad habit? It turns out that in order to change our behaviors, we need a strong sense of motivation in addition to self-control. But how can we get more of that?
This week, Brit sits down with Charles Duhigg, a successful journalist and author of the books, The Power of Habit and Smarter, Better, Faster: The Transformative Power of Real Productivity. Time to find out what's holding us back from cultivating real change in our lives, plus how we can be more productive both in work and play.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.