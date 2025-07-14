'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Reveals Which Taylor Swift Songs They're Claiming For Season 3 (Exclusive)

It wouldn't be The Summer I Turned Pretty without Taylor Swift, and season 3 has already told us "Daylight" and "Red" belong to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah — but what about the rest of the characters?

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast is claiming Taylor Swift songs for season 3.

"It's such a cop out answer, but it has to be 'Hey Stephen,'" Sean Kaufman (who plays Steven on the show) tells Brit + Co in our exclusive interview of which Taylor Swift song he'd pick for Steven this year. "Like, it has to be." "Oh yeah, that's the song, for sure," Rain Spencer agrees. "I feel like 'Hey Stephen' works [for Taylor] too, no? Like, I'm just thinking, if she's listening to a song and this song obviously reminds her of Steven." "She definitely be listening to that song," Sean says. "She be kicking her feet in bed listening to that song."

When I ask Tom Everett Scott (Adam) and Jackie Chung (Laurel) which songs they'd pick, Tom immediately breaks out into "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" because, as he puts it, "No one likes my character." "I didn't want to sing the whole song because I don't know if we have the money to pay for that," he jokes. "I don't know if anyone wants to hear me sing." "That would take much more thought but the one that's popping into my head, which kind of works, would be like 'Shake It Off,'" Laurel says. "I feel like Laurel needs to shake it off, you know. Her kids are gone, out of the house, she no longer has Susannah in her life, and she's just gonna just kind of shake up the past and see what's in her future." I'm personally hoping we get to hear "New Year's Day" or another rendition of "The Way I Loved You." Or (even though it's not Taylor Swift) "Infinity" by One Direction!

