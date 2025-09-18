The Summer I Turned Pretty finale truly marks the end of an era. You'll remember episode 10 ended with Belly getting ready to chop off her hair and Conrad hopping on a flight to Paris, and when he finally finds Belly in France, she's got a fresh 'do (which looks AMAZING btw), red lipstick, and is hopping off Benito's moped.

She's caught off guard by Conrad's surprise arrival but seems touched by the fact he's there — and decides to give him a tour of France before her birthday dinner. Allons-y!

Here's your official recap for The Summer I Turned Pretty finale (season 3 episode 11), "At Last," streaming on Prime Video now.

Paris Holds The Key To Belly's Heart. Prime Video Belly takes Conrad around the city, checking out a bus tour and galleries, plus Versailles' Hall of Mirrors, and they're both so sneaky, pretending like they're looking at the art instead of each other. They have a sweet heart-to-heart on a rooftop where Belly explains how at home she feels in Paris now, and how looking at the view is similar to Conrad finding peace when looking at the Pacific ocean. And their conversation about the Paris skyline coming together (Belly's love for the city) and the human body miraculously working together (Conrad's fascination with anatomy) just proves that on a molecular level, these two have always been destined for each other. The way that Conrad and Belly see the world, how they deal with hardship, and how they view the places and people around them are one and the same because their souls are one and the same. Okay, okay, cheesy but I STAND BY IT!

Birthday Wishes. Prime Video After finding Junior Mint and seeing Belly in a new black dress, Conrad ends up tagging along to her birthday dinner. He gets grilled by Belly's friends, and watches Benito give the birthday girl an artsy portrait of herself. This is where we also learn that Belly broke up with Benito after realizing she didn't want to go to Mexico to meet his family. And, no matter what, Benito taught Belly to ride a motorcycle, but Conrad taught her how to ride a bike. Period. There is so much tension at this dinner table you could cut it with a knife, and along with some flashbacks to different shots from seasons 1 and 2, our favorite ex-couple calls back to an early conversation about weed messing with white matter in the brain when Conrad teases Belly for smoking. "Do you memorize every little thing I've ever said?" she asks, to which he immediately replies, "Yes." I WAS BESIDE MYSELF. I AM BESIDE MYSELF. Belly eventually blows out her birthday candles, gazing at Conrad over the flame...and very obviously using him as her birthday wish. "I wished for Conrad on every birthday, every shooting star, every lost eyelash, every penny in a fountain," Jenny Han wrote in the first book. But it isn't until Conrad and Belly are walking home along the Seine, under the full moon, that they begin to dance and then they finally kiss — while "Dress" by Taylor Swift starts playing. You better believe I almost stopped breathing. The two rush home to sleep together, but Belly is immediately distant after they've finished, and admits she's afraid their relationship will never be real because Susannah wanted them together, and now that she's gone it feels like their only option. Conrad disagrees, considering he's changed everything about himself and he still loves her, but Belly isn't convinced and he leaves for the 5 AM train. Bye Bye Birdie.

Finally Out Of The Woods. Prime Video But when Belly gets a cute childhood photo from her mom, and is also faced with Junior Mint, she realizes the girl who always loved Conrad, the girl she tried to escape, is a part of her identity — and that there's nothing wrong with her. "Despite all her mistakes, I have to believe she's still worthy of love. I still love her. And I still love him," Belly says in a voiceover. "I have brown hair and brown eyes and I will always love Conrad Fisher." So, she sets off to find Conrad (while "Out Of The Woods" by Taylor Swift plays in the background. Only the most important updates here, people). And one final, fascinating character update brings Belly's arc full circle. While chasing Conrad, a very frantic Belly wears a cami and jeans with her new bob and French makeup, and I think this is her final evolution; she isn't shy, awkward Belly anymore, but she also isn't the calm, cool, & collected, strings-attached Isabel either. She's both. Belly is someone who's positive and forward-moving and feels oh so deeply, and it might just be a cami, jeans, lipstick combo, but this physical outfit choice speaks volumes to the fact she's finally accepted herself. She finds Conrad, proclaiming that she loves him of her own free will, and that in every universe she'll always choose him, and they kiss as the train rides off into the sunrise.

Meanwhile, In Cousins. Prime Video The Paris plot might be full of ups and downs during The Summer I Turned Pretty season finale, but our final look at Cousins isn't a walk in the park either. Jeremiah is preparing to be one of Massachusetts' new up-and-coming chefs by preparing a meal for 30 of his closest friends. (I guess that chocolate cake was an Easter egg after all). Nothing goes according to plan, but he thinks on his feet with a new menu and enlisting his frat brothers as waiters, and the dinner is a roaring success. Not only does everyone love the food, but Adam finally says he's proud of Jere, and that he always knew Jeremiah was capable of amazing things. Oh, Jeremiah and Denise are a thing now, too. But considering Denise is about to move to San Francisco for her startup with Steven, only time (and a sequel movie!!!!) will tell what comes of their story. And what starts as an argument between Steven and Taylor about keeping secrets turns into a beautiful conversation about honesty and their commitment to each other (and a new move to California). And in the final moments of The Summer I Turned Pretty finale, Belly and Conrad have returned to Cousins, where they gaze out from the back porch to the tune of Phoebe Bridgers' "Scott Street" and bicycle bells. They're finally home in Susannah's house — and with each other.

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 episode 11 out? Prime Video Yes, you can now stream The Summer I Turned Pretty finale (season 3, episode 11), "At Last," on Prime Video, along with the other 10 episodes!

