LOL, Jenny Han Had The Perfect Response To THOSE 2-Part 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Finale Rumors
After three blissful years, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to an end on September 17, 2025. Jenny Han has been vocal about the fact season 3 is 11 episodes long (which is 3 extra episodes than season 2!), but after episode 10 featured a suspicious Taylor Swift Easter egg (a box with A12, which Taylor used to tease The Life of a Showgirl), some fans started wondering if we were actually getting more than one episode on finale day. Well, Jenny Han just set the record straight.
Here's what Jenny Han had to say about The Summer I Turned Pretty finale.
Is season 3 the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty?
Prime Video
Yes, season 3 is the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Some fans have been wondering if the finale is actually a double-episode drop but Jenny Han promises there's only one installment left.
"Thank you to @jenyamato and the @latimes for sitting down with me to talk about the end of the show. Just one more episode to go. Love you all!" the author said on Instagram. A little sassy, a little fun, and no vagueness...everyone say thank you Jenny!
But could we get another episode or movie in the future? "I get asked about it a lot," Jenny says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."
Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 out?
Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 hits Prime Video on September 17, 2025 at midnight PST and 3 AM EST.
How many episodes of season 3 of Summer I Turned Pretty are there?
Erika Doss/Prime Video
There are 11 episodes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:
- Season 3, Episode 1 "Last Season" premieres on July 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 2 "Last Christmas" premieres on July 16, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 3 "Last Supper" premieres on July 23, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 4 "Last Stand" premieres on July 30, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 5 "Last Dance" premieres on August 6, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 6 "Last Name" premieres on August 13, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 7 "Last Hurrah" premieres on August 20, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 8 "Last Kiss" premiered on August 27, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 9 "Last Call" premiered on September 3, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 10 "Last Year" premiered on September 10, 2025
- Season 3, Episode 11 premieres on September 17, 2025
Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast?
Dana Hawley/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast includes:
- Lola Tung as Belly Conklin
- Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
- Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
- Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
- Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
- Jackie Chung as Laurel Park
Where did The Summer I Turned Pretty film?
Erika Doss/Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty films in Wilmington, North Carolina, but this year they also went to Paris! Although it appears some set leaks were actually fake scenes to throw fans off the scent...
