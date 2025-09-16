Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Everyone say thank you Jenny!

LOL, Jenny Han Had The Perfect Response To THOSE 2-Part 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Finale Rumors

The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 16, 2025
After three blissful years, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to an end on September 17, 2025. Jenny Han has been vocal about the fact season 3 is 11 episodes long (which is 3 extra episodes than season 2!), but after episode 10 featured a suspicious Taylor Swift Easter egg (a box with A12, which Taylor used to tease The Life of a Showgirl), some fans started wondering if we were actually getting more than one episode on finale day. Well, Jenny Han just set the record straight.

Here's what Jenny Han had to say about The Summer I Turned Pretty finale.

Is season 3 the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

the infinity necklace the summer i turned pretty ending

Yes, season 3 is the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Some fans have been wondering if the finale is actually a double-episode drop but Jenny Han promises there's only one installment left.

"Thank you to @jenyamato and the @latimes for sitting down with me to talk about the end of the show. Just one more episode to go. Love you all!" the author said on Instagram. A little sassy, a little fun, and no vagueness...everyone say thank you Jenny!

But could we get another episode or movie in the future? "I get asked about it a lot," Jenny says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."

Is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 out?

How many episodes are there in season 3 of Summer I Turned Pretty?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 11 hits Prime Video on September 17, 2025 at midnight PST and 3 AM EST.

How many episodes of season 3 of Summer I Turned Pretty are there?

The Summer I Turned Pretty denise

There are 11 episodes in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3:

Who's in The Summer I Turned Pretty cast?

the summer i turned pretty spinoff

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast includes:

  • Lola Tung as Belly Conklin
  • Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
  • Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
  • Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
  • Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
  • Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Where did The Summer I Turned Pretty film?

the summer i turned pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty films in Wilmington, North Carolina, but this year they also went to Paris! Although it appears some set leaks were actually fake scenes to throw fans off the scent...

Is There Going To Be A Season 4 Of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's What You Need To Know.

