LOL, Jenny Han Had The Perfect Response To THOSE 2-Part 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Finale Rumors

After three blissful years, The Summer I Turned Pretty is coming to an end on September 17, 2025. Jenny Han has been vocal about the fact season 3 is 11 episodes long (which is 3 extra episodes than season 2!), but after episode 10 featured a suspicious Taylor Swift Easter egg (a box with A12, which Taylor used to tease The Life of a Showgirl), some fans started wondering if we were actually getting more than one episode on finale day. Well, Jenny Han just set the record straight.

Is season 3 the finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Prime Video

Yes, season 3 is the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Some fans have been wondering if the finale is actually a double-episode drop but Jenny Han promises there's only one installment left.

"Thank you to @jenyamato and the @latimes for sitting down with me to talk about the end of the show. Just one more episode to go. Love you all!" the author said on Instagram. A little sassy, a little fun, and no vagueness...everyone say thank you Jenny!

But could we get another episode or movie in the future? "I get asked about it a lot," Jenny says in Brit + Co's exclusive interview. "And I just say like, no, there's no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I'll be so excited to return to the world and yeah, it'd be great."