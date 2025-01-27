And fans are hoping the show makes this MAJOR change.
Yep, 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Is Already On Its Way!
The White Lotus season 3 isn't even out yet (new episodes drop on Max February 16, FYI), but fans just got a major piece of good news: The White Lotus season 4 is officially coming our way! HBO confirmed the news on January 22, announcing that production on the new season would hopefully begin in 2026. So we can rest easy as we go into season 3; we don't have to worry about a cancellation & unresolved cliffhangers! And after you finish season 3, you can check out the other New TV Shows To Watch In February.
Here's everything we know about The White Lotus season 4.
Will there be a season 4 of The White Lotus?
Yes, we're officially getting a The White Lotus season 4! It was confirmed near the end of January 2025, ahead of the season 3 release, and I couldn't be happier. Varietyconfirmed that HBO is hoping to start filming in 2026.
"Good news travels fast," the official social media announcement reads. "#TheWhiteLotus is excited to welcome you to a new destination."
What is The White Lotus season 4 about?
There's no word on what The White Lotus season 4 will be about — or where it will take place — but creator Mike White already has some ideas, according to HBO's Casey Bloys (via Variety). “Mike, obviously — if he wants to move forward and do the four seasons — he will do the fourth season,” Casey said.
One X user tweeted that, "We need a winter themed season," and I can't agree more. The only thing messier than summer vacation drama? Drama in Aspen.
Okay so what about the cast?
Max
If you're a White Lotus fan, you know we get a new characters every season, and fans are already dreaming up the next cast list. Names like Pedro Pascal, Regina Hall, Pamela Anderson, and Nicola Coughlan have been thrown around, to which I say HECK YES. I'm still holding out for Madelyn Cline too!
When is The White Lotus season 4 coming out?
We don't have an official release date yet, but considering The White Lotus season 2 was filmed and released in 2022, there's a very good chance that if they begin production on The White Lotus season 4 in early 2026, we'll see episodes that same year!
Is White Lotus supposed to be the Four Seasons?
The White Lotus filmed at different Four Seasons locations, and is comparable to a resort like the Four Seasons. I wonder if the Four Seasons baby could be a guest star next year?!
Are you excited for The White Lotus season 4? Check out Surprise! We Finally Have An Official Trailer For The White Lotus Season 3 for more content before the new episodes drop on Max February 16.