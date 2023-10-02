Dua Lipa Is A Super Spy In The New Argylle Trailer
The best thing about spy movies is that they make us feel like we, too, could fight bad guys and save the world. And after films like Mission Impossible,The Gray Man, and Kingsman, we're always ready for a brand new spy franchise. This winter, Argylle will bring together some of the best names in Hollywood for an adventure unlike anything we've ever seen. There's action. There's danger. There's a very cute cat. Here's everything we know about the new movie!
What is Argylle about?
Author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is a introverted homebody who enjoys writing about adventure more than living it. But when her spy novels hit a little too close to home, she gets sucked into the real — and very dangerous — world of espionage.
Where can I watch Argylle the movie?
You'll be able to watch Argylle in theaters and on Apple TV+ on February 2, 2024. It's going to be the *perfect* winter movie.
Who's in the Argylle movie?
The cast for the Argylle movie makes us so excited to watch it! In addition to Bryce Dallas Howard, we'll see Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Is Argylle a comedy?
Yes, Argylle is an action-comedy, and it's also being set up as the first installment of a brand new spy trilogy. Yes, please!
“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the ’50s,” director Matthew Vaughn tells Variety. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”
Is Argylle based on a book?
Argylle is based on a book of the same name (set to be released in January), and while the real book is also written by Elly Conway, there's some question around who the author actually is. "Elly Conway is the author of the heavily anticipated debut thriller, Argylle. She lives in the United States and is currently working on the next installment in the series," according to Penguin Random House, but the fact that Elly is also a character within the movie has us thinking there's more to this book than meets the eye.
Just like A Series of Unfortunate Events' author Lemony Snicket is actually a character within the universe of the books (created by author Daniel Handler), we're wondering if this book is going to take a similar approach to telling Elly's story from a first-person point of view. We can't wait to find out!
Is Dua Lipa singing in Argylle?
In addition to starring in the film, popstar Dua Lipa (who we saw onscreen in this summer's Barbie) is providing music for both the title track and the score.
All images via Apple TV+.
