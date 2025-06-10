The 9 Best Trader Joe’s Asian Meals, According To A Frequent Shopper

Of all the frozen options at Trader Joe’s, I’d dare to say that their Asian meals are some of the absolute best. From heat-and-eat dumplings to more complex noodle dishes, I find that I reach for Asian-inspired fare more than anything else. Though they don’t quite hit the spot like authentic, freshly-cooked Asian meals do, Trader Joe’s selection is definitely still super tasty for an easy weeknight dinner or lunch at the office.

Scroll on for the 9 best Trader Joe’s Asian meals to pick up on your next grocery trip!

Trader Joe's Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings These soup-filled veggie dumplings are ready in the microwave within minutes, and they'll be gone and devoured in just as long! I like to eat these with a soy sauce-sriracha blend on the side for just a bit of extra flavor.

Trader Joe's Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry This easy Korean noodle dish features a nice blend of onion, spinach, carrot, and bell peppers, which makes it feel exceptionally healthy, even though it's a simple microwaved Asian meal!

Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken Not only is this frozen Kung Pao chicken tasty as can be, it's also surprisingly high in protein (24 grams per serving)!

Trader Joe's Thai Vegetable Gyoza Whether you fry 'em in the pan or steam them to perfection, these veggie gyozas make great starters or mid-day snacks. I even like to make some alongside a bowl of ramen to top my meal off with a little more substance.

Trader Joe's Beef Bulgogi Though this find is more of a splurge (but not by much), its sweet-savory flavor is worth extra. Serve it with some rice and a veggie, and you've got yourself an easy dish to eat on all week!

Trader Joe's Vegetable Biryani with Vegetable Dumplings I am obsessed with this frozen biryani meal. It's jam-packed with veggies (and veggie dumplings), plus it's bulked up nicely in terms of flavor with plenty of familiar Indian spices.

Trader Joe's Chao Tôm These Vietnamese bites features minced and fried, shrimp and veggies wrapped around sugarcane, which supplies a fun finish to the snacking experience. They're practically begging to be paired with a yummy sweet and sour sauce, which I can confirm is an exceptional choice, especially if you plan on serving these to a crowd.

Trader Joe's Shrimp Noodle Rolls These noodle rolls stuffed with shrimp are so easy to make, and I could truly eat the whole package because they're so addicting, from flavor to texture. I recommend adding some sauce on top or on the side to amp up the flavor even more.

Trader Joe's Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake This savory Japanese pancake is complete with tons of veg like cabbage, yam, and green onion for a healthier feel. Plus, it already comes with an included sauce and dried tuna flakes to tap into authentic serving methods.

Subscribe to our newsletter to uncover more amazing Trader Joe's products!