Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

These tasty picks are totally worth adding to your cart.

The 9 Best Trader Joe’s Asian Meals, According To A Frequent Shopper

Trader Joe's Asian Meals
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJun 10, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Of all the frozen options at Trader Joe’s, I’d dare to say that their Asian meals are some of the absolute best. From heat-and-eat dumplings to more complex noodle dishes, I find that I reach for Asian-inspired fare more than anything else. Though they don’t quite hit the spot like authentic, freshly-cooked Asian meals do, Trader Joe’s selection is definitely still super tasty for an easy weeknight dinner or lunch at the office.

Scroll on for the 9 best Trader Joe’s Asian meals to pick up on your next grocery trip!

Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

Trader Joe's

Steamed Vegetable Soup Dumplings

These soup-filled veggie dumplings are ready in the microwave within minutes, and they'll be gone and devoured in just as long! I like to eat these with a soy sauce-sriracha blend on the side for just a bit of extra flavor.

Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry

Trader Joe's

Japchae Korean Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry

This easy Korean noodle dish features a nice blend of onion, spinach, carrot, and bell peppers, which makes it feel exceptionally healthy, even though it's a simple microwaved Asian meal!

Kung Pao Chicken

Trader Joe's

Kung Pao Chicken

Not only is this frozen Kung Pao chicken tasty as can be, it's also surprisingly high in protein (24 grams per serving)!

Thai Vegetable Gyoza

Trader Joe's

Thai Vegetable Gyoza

Whether you fry 'em in the pan or steam them to perfection, these veggie gyozas make great starters or mid-day snacks. I even like to make some alongside a bowl of ramen to top my meal off with a little more substance.

Beef Bulgogi

Trader Joe's

Beef Bulgogi

Though this find is more of a splurge (but not by much), its sweet-savory flavor is worth extra. Serve it with some rice and a veggie, and you've got yourself an easy dish to eat on all week!

Vegetable Biryani with Vegetable Dumplings

Trader Joe's

Vegetable Biryani with Vegetable Dumplings

I am obsessed with this frozen biryani meal. It's jam-packed with veggies (and veggie dumplings), plus it's bulked up nicely in terms of flavor with plenty of familiar Indian spices.

Chao T\u00f4m

Trader Joe's

Chao Tôm

These Vietnamese bites features minced and fried, shrimp and veggies wrapped around sugarcane, which supplies a fun finish to the snacking experience. They're practically begging to be paired with a yummy sweet and sour sauce, which I can confirm is an exceptional choice, especially if you plan on serving these to a crowd.

Shrimp Noodle Rolls

Trader Joe's

Shrimp Noodle Rolls

These noodle rolls stuffed with shrimp are so easy to make, and I could truly eat the whole package because they're so addicting, from flavor to texture. I recommend adding some sauce on top or on the side to amp up the flavor even more.

Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake

Trader Joe's

Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake

This savory Japanese pancake is complete with tons of veg like cabbage, yam, and green onion for a healthier feel. Plus, it already comes with an included sauce and dried tuna flakes to tap into authentic serving methods.

Subscribe to our newsletter to uncover more amazing Trader Joe's products!

trader joe'sasian foodfrozen mealsgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Outdated Summer Shoe Trends For 2025
Shoes & Accessories

3 “Outdated” Summer Shoe Trends You Should Ditch In 2025

paramount plus shows movies june 2025
TV

The 14 Best Paramount+ Shows & Movies To Watch This Month

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 15
TV

OMG! Rachel Zoe's Joining 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 15 Cast!

sydney sweeney dr. squatch soap
Celebrity News

Sorry Haters, Sydney Sweeney's Dr. Squatch Soap Was Her Idea

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit