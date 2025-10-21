Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Forget the turkey, this item might just be the main event.

This $3 Trader Joe’s Find Is The Secret To An Effortless Thanksgiving Feast

​Trader Joe's Herbed Dinner Rolls
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 21, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio
When it comes to holiday hosting, Trader Joe’s makes getting a hearty, festive meal on the table oh-so easy. We’ve already got our eyes on the grocer’s growing collection of Thanksgiving items with our grocery lists in-hand. We believe the latest find we’re planning to add to our carts belongs on every Thanksgiving table. It’s a flavorful and elegant ready-made staple side dish that might just be better than its homemade counterpart. Plus, it’s just $3 and feeds eight hungry guests. Score!

Scroll on to discover the all-new $3 Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving side dish that’ll help you easily serve up a feast with flair this year!

\u200bTrader Joe's Herbed Dinner Rolls

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s new Herbed Dinner Rolls were practically destined for the Thanksgiving table. With an “incredibly soft” texture (thanks to a potato-flour blend) and flavorful boost from parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, the rolls come freshly-baked and ready to devour. Their herby flair makes them a great pairing for any Thanksgiving feast that’s complete with a big ol’ turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and so much more.

\u200b\u200bTrader Joe's Dinner Rolls

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s claims that their Herbed Dinner Rolls (a new iteration of their everyday Dinner Rolls for the 2025 holiday season) warm up nicely in a 400°F oven for 3 to 5 minutes. This will give them a freshly-baked feel, even if you did zero prep. Aside from serving them alongside your Thanksgiving menu, they’re great to use as buns for little leftover sandwiches. Better yet, you could tear ‘em up to make your own stuffing!

\u200bTrader Joe's Turkey Gravy

Trader Joe's

The Herbed Dinner Rolls are available at Trader Joe’s now through the rest of 2025. The package costs $3.49 and comes with eight individual rolls, so everyone at the table can get a taste. We highly recommend serving them alongside even more Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items that take a lot of the heavy lifting out of the cooking process, like their Turkey Gravy, Brined Turkey Breast, and, of course, Pumpkin Pie.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new items from Trader Joe's!

food newstrader joe'strader joe's new itemsthanksgivingside dishesgrocery shoppingfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

boots cast release date netflix
TV

Can't Get Enough of 'Boots' On Netflix? Meet The Full Cast.

britbox mini series 2025
TV

The 5 Best BritBox Shows To Watch This Month

Books Like The Thursday Murder Club
Books

7 Cozy Mystery Books To Read If You Loved 'The Thursday Murder Club'

netflix shows september 2025
TV

The 6 Best Netflix Shows To Watch This Month

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit