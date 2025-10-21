Forget the turkey, this item might just be the main event.
This $3 Trader Joe’s Find Is The Secret To An Effortless Thanksgiving Feast
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Scroll on to discover the all-new $3 Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving side dish that’ll help you easily serve up a feast with flair this year!
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s new Herbed Dinner Rolls were practically destined for the Thanksgiving table. With an “incredibly soft” texture (thanks to a potato-flour blend) and flavorful boost from parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, the rolls come freshly-baked and ready to devour. Their herby flair makes them a great pairing for any Thanksgiving feast that’s complete with a big ol’ turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and so much more.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe’s claims that their Herbed Dinner Rolls (a new iteration of their everyday Dinner Rolls for the 2025 holiday season) warm up nicely in a 400°F oven for 3 to 5 minutes. This will give them a freshly-baked feel, even if you did zero prep. Aside from serving them alongside your Thanksgiving menu, they’re great to use as buns for little leftover sandwiches. Better yet, you could tear ‘em up to make your own stuffing!
Trader Joe's
The Herbed Dinner Rolls are available at Trader Joe’s now through the rest of 2025. The package costs $3.49 and comes with eight individual rolls, so everyone at the table can get a taste. We highly recommend serving them alongside even more Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items that take a lot of the heavy lifting out of the cooking process, like their Turkey Gravy, Brined Turkey Breast, and, of course, Pumpkin Pie.
