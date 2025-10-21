This $3 Trader Joe’s Find Is The Secret To An Effortless Thanksgiving Feast

Scroll on to discover the all-new $3 Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving side dish that’ll help you easily serve up a feast with flair this year!

When it comes to holiday hosting,makes getting a hearty, festive meal on the table oh-so easy. We’ve already got our eyes on the grocer’s growing collection ofwith our grocery lists in-hand. We believe the latest find we’re planning to add to our carts belongs on every. It’s a flavorful and elegant ready-made staplethat might just be better than its homemade counterpart. Plus, it’s just $3 and feeds eight hungry guests. Score!

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s new Herbed Dinner Rolls were practically destined for the Thanksgiving table. With an “incredibly soft” texture (thanks to a potato-flour blend) and flavorful boost from parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme, the rolls come freshly-baked and ready to devour. Their herby flair makes them a great pairing for any Thanksgiving feast that’s complete with a big ol’ turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and so much more.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s claims that their Herbed Dinner Rolls (a new iteration of their everyday Dinner Rolls for the 2025 holiday season) warm up nicely in a 400°F oven for 3 to 5 minutes. This will give them a freshly-baked feel, even if you did zero prep. Aside from serving them alongside your Thanksgiving menu, they’re great to use as buns for little leftover sandwiches. Better yet, you could tear ‘em up to make your own stuffing!

Trader Joe's The Herbed Dinner Rolls are available at Trader Joe’s now through the rest of 2025. The package costs $3.49 and comes with eight individual rolls, so everyone at the table can get a taste. We highly recommend serving them alongside even more Trader Joe’s Thanksgiving items that take a lot of the heavy lifting out of the cooking process, like their Turkey Gravy , Brined Turkey Breast , and, of course, Pumpkin Pie .

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new items from Trader Joe's!