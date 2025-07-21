Trader Joe’s Fans Can’t Stop Eating This "Phenomenal" New $5 Dessert By The Box

Trader Joe’s has been killing it in the frozen dessert department as of late. First, it was the Banana Pudding-Flavored Ice Cream that kicked off the summer season. Then, it was the Pistachio & Fior Di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert that hit stores last month.

Now, the grocer’s back with an undeniably unique sweet treat shoppers are already calling “so incredibly delicious.” This new limited-time find offers some truly elevated flavors for not that much money – it’s just $5! Any fan of Asian desserts is going to want to pick up a box (or several) ASAP.

Trader Joe's Meet the Black Sesame Mochi that just launched at Trader Joe's. Made with black sesame-infused ice cream and surrounded by a nutty layer of black sesame mochi, this $5 frozen dessert embraces both nutty and savory flavors with just enough sweetness – but not an excessive amount. In fact, Trader Joe's describes them as "intriguingly tasty." They're a delightful departure from the overly-sugary desserts Trader Joe's tends to sell, so they're perfect for anyone seeking a treat that's not overwhelming on the palette.

Trader Joe's Fans of Trader Joe's are already obsessed with the new offering. One shopper took to Reddit to claim that the Black Sesame Mochi is "easily the best-tasting mochi ice cream currently available at TJ's." They noted that the mochi tastes authentic and has a thicker construction than the other mochi products Trader Joe's carries, making it that much more enjoyable.

Reddit Another fan was thrilled to see the Black Sesame Mochi on shelve because they had been "manifesting" for a product like it for about a year. "My wish came true," they wrote. So far, the Black Sesame Mochi has been received quite well by fans. "Just picked some up and tried them when I got home! I’ve eaten 3 already so there’s that!!" one Redditor wrote. "Like someone else mentioned, they have the flavor of the sesame balls you get at Chinese restaurants. Thick dough, creamy ice cream, and cool color!"

"It’s so good! Not a super strong sesame flavor but still really good," another person said. "Not too sweet!" "I'm going to eat all 6 in under a minute," one more user commented.

@traderjoesobsessed The Trader Joe's Black Sesame Mochi is on shelves right now, but it's a limited-time item – so, it's sure to go fast! One box of six mochi ice cream pieces goes for just $5. They're super easy to enjoy, too: just let them sit at room temperature for a couple minutes before indulging!

