11 “Holy Grail” Trader Joe’s Products Shoppers Say You Can’t Pass Up

Trader Joe’s fans are nothing if not loyal. If you’ve ever stood in line for a limited-time snack or seasonal drop (looking at you, Mini Canvas Tote Bags ), you already know the drill. And though Trader Joe’s tends to switch up their shelves quite often, there’s still a handful of tried-and-true products that have earned permanent spots in the most dedicated shoppers' carts. Trader Joe's enthusiasts took to Reddit to share their top picks, and I must say, they're sounding so yummy.

These are the top 11 "holy grail" Trader Joe’s products people buy again (and again) because they’re just that good!

Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion This jar features dried garlic, onion, red bell pepper, and chili flakes suspended in olive oil, making it a superbly spicy cooking agent for everything from scallion pancakes to eggs or to use as a crunchy topping for steaks, oven-roasted veggies, and noodle dishes. One Trader Joe's fan on Reddit noted they "put it in anything," but particularly love it on a sweet potato.

Trader Joe's Cheddar Cheese With Caramelized Onions One thing that's for sure is that Trader Joe's cheese section pops off. From the cult-favorite Unexpected Cheddar to seasonal blocks of halloumi, their selection is always on point! Another must-have cheese, according to TJ's customers? This cheddar infused with caramelized onions. You can use it for everything – from charcuterie boards to grilled cheeses. “I could slice [it] up and eat a whole block just by itself," one shopper said.

Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken I always grab a bag (or two) of this heat-and-eat orange chicken if I know I'll be in the mood for a lazy meal during the week. The chicken bits themselves turn so nice and crispy before it's time to add the sauce, which caramelizes wonderfully and makes each bite feel takeout-level. I highly recommend serving this find with steamed broccoli or TJ's Vegetable Fried Rice – or better yet, both! “Cooked up in an iron skillet with some oil, it tastes just like Chinese takeout," one Redditor noted. "This is done right.”

Trader Joe's Sourdough Sandwich Bread I always thought TJ's sourdough bread was pretty impressive. It's perfectly tangy and savory in flavor, and my favorite part is that it retains a ton of structural integrity – very important if I'm building a big sandwich. Another Trader Joe's fan on Reddit shared my same sentiment about the loaf: “Top-tier for it being a grocery store.”

Trader Joe's Plantain Chips Per several shoppers, the Plantain Chips are a must-try. Described as a "great value" snack with "slightly sweet" flavors, they seem to be the type of chips that are gone before you know it. “A whole bag won't last half a day in my house,” one customer said. “I usually finish them in the car on the way home," another person wrote. Trader Joe's also sells Jerk-Style Plantain Chips, which one shopper said are "next level" – especially if you enjoy them with TJ's Salsa Autentica .

Trader Joe's Gone Bananas! I think bananas and chocolate make one of the absolute best flavor combos out there, which is why I'm not totally shocked to see this frozen desert end up on the list of "holy grail" Trader Joe's products. These slices look like a great standalone snack or as a fun topping for scoops of ice cream! “I once scarfed down the whole box on my way back from the store (a 10-minute walk)," one Trader Joe's fan confessed on Reddit. "Disgusting I know, but I have no regrets.”

Trader Joe's Vegetable Fried Rice This stuff is so good, and always reminds me of something I could easily order at a restaurant when I chow down on it. One bag truly packs in a ton of vegetables, including carrots, edamame, corn, green peas, leeks, and red bell pepper. One serving is wildly easy to make – all it takes is a few minutes in a stir fry pan with a little bit of oil before it's ready to enjoy. “I recently tried a couple packs of their frozen fried rice (I think a regular one and a veggie one) and was presently surprised with how good they were,” one Redditor said.

Trader Joe's Frozen Tandoori Naan One shopper in particular was super pumped to share their love for this frozen naan: “You can do SO MUCH with it," they wrote. "On top of using it for dips and whatnot, you can transform a lot of leftovers into some sort of pizza, you can serve it with soups, it makes a mean garlic bread, sometimes we just heat them up and slather on some peanut butter, sliced bananas and honey. It’s a quick snack/breakfast/lunch/dinner and so versatile.” Now that I know, I need to try some Trader Joe's naan ASAP!

Trader Joe's Chocolate Croissants If you're the type of person who can't survive without a lovely little treat, these frozen croissants are definitely the Trader Joe's find for you! All you have to do is let them proof at room temperature overnight before baking per the box instructions. And voila, you've got some café-level pastries on your hands (and in your belly)! One Redditor agreed they are "so good and very easy to prepare.” “Your friends and family will be impressed with your baking skills,” someone else wrote.

Trader Joe's Chicken Shu Mai This frozen meal was another "holy grail" product mentioned by a couple Trader Joe's shoppers. These dim sum-inspired dumplings are filled with a medley of chicken, carrots, garlic, green onions, and ginger for a truly addictive bite every time. “It’s delicious," one shopper confirmed. "So easy to just steam in a steaming basket on the stove.”

