I fear I will be buying 5 boxes.

This New $5 Trader Joe’s Frozen Dessert Has Countless Shoppers Saying “Yummm!”

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream
Nadin Sh / PEXELS
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 26, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Sometimes a sweet treat just hits differently in warmer weather, and Trader Joe’s (in true Trader Joe’s fashion) just dropped thedessert of the spring and summer. I hear you, I hear you… it’s a tad bit early to start thinking about scorching, sunny days, but trust me: this new $5 dessert will have you yearning for summer the second you see it.

Scroll on to discover the newly-dropped Trader Joe’s find shoppers are calling delicious, yummy, and amazing!

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt

The summery dessert in question is the all-new Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream, and it’s so dreamy. Featuring dollops of blood orange-flavored ice cream cased in sweet mochi dough, it’s the kind of sweet treat you can easily eat with your hands… and keep eating over and over and over again.

Blood Orange

Any Lane / PEXELS

The mochi ice cream is also crafted without any artificial colors or flavors, so you really get the full effect of the rich citrus. Blood oranges are also typically sweeter than regular oranges, making them perfect for putting into desserts.

Trader Joe's Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream

@traderjoesobsessed

TJ’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed shared the new Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream with their followers, saying the treat is “tart and creamy” and also “not too sweet.” One commenter that got a taste noted that each ice cream piece is like “a creamsicle's more worldly cousin.” Another person compared the flavor to a Flintstone's Push-Up popsicle.

Well-rounded and nostalgic? Now I have to try this!

Mochi Ice Cream

Nadin Sh / PEXELS

The Trader Joe’s Blood Orange Mochi Ice Cream can be found on shelves for $4.99. Each box comes with 6 mochi ice cream bites, and what’s even more exciting is the nutrition label says a single serving size is 6 pieces – AKA the entire box. Woah!

Additionally, this sweet snack is kosher and gluten-free.

I’m definitely going to be grabbing several boxes to try – and hopefully manifest an early start to springtime!

What are your favorite Trader Joe's desserts? Let us know in the comments and subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Trader Joe's items!

The Conversation (0)

