Trader Joe’s New $5 Grab-And-Go Breakfast Is A Perfect McDonald’s Dupe

The grab-and-go breakfast game isn’t just limited to fast food chains. In fact, Trader Joe’s is paving the way for inexpensive, tasty, and nutritious morning meals with their brand-new breakfast item that just hit shelves. Rivaling cult-favorites like McDonald’s McMuffin, this TJ’s find costs just $2.50 per serving, all while delivering 18 grams of protein.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Trader Joe’s delicious new frozen breakfast item that’ll make mornings easier.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt Meet Trader Joe’s all-new English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches. Featuring a hearty stack of English muffin pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese, they’re ideal for anyone who craves something savory in the morning. The sandwiches were recently spotted inside Trader Joe’s freezers for $4.99. All the individually-wrapped sammies need is to be heated up, and they’re ready to eat.

Trader Joe's The English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches are a new addition to Trader Joe’s somewhat-limited selection of savory heat-and-eat breakfasts, joining some of our favorites in the category, like the Chicken Sausage Breakfast Burrito , Eggwich Breadless Breakfast Sandwich , and the frozen Hashbrowns .



McDonald's Some shoppers that came across the new item noted that it’s similar to McDonald’s famed Sausage McMuffin with Egg because of the sandwich construction. The differences between the two to note are that TJ’s version has 18 grams of protein while McDonald’s has 20, but Trader Joe’s version costs $5 for two sandwiches while the McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg can range anywhere from $4 to $6 (prices vary regionally) for one. We’d say that Trader Joe’s English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches are definitely worth trying because of their value and their ease of preparation. Keep an eye out on your next grocery run!

