8 “Overrated” Trader Joe’s Products Worth Skipping On Your Next Trip

I am not a picky eater by any means. When it comes to tastes and textures, I’m all for trying new things! It’s fairly rare that I come across a food that repels me, but when it does happen, it’s typically that the food in question simply doesn’t live up to its promise.

Scroll on for 8 “overrated” Trader Joe’s products that don’t live up to their hype, based on vast experience shopping there.

Even as an avid shopper (I stop by once every week, if not multiple times weekly), I’ve come across this unfortunate predicament with a handful of. Yes, even my favorite store has its downfalls! I have to show thea little bit of grace, though – the title of ‘overrated’ is bound to appear at an establishment riddled with novelty food and bev items. Nonetheless, I’m still obsessed with TJ’s, so this list isn’t entirely reflective of my attitude. It’s just that they weren’t as delectable and satisfying as they made themselves out to be. Take it with a grain of salt.

Trader Joe's Chicken Chile Verde Burritos I initially grabbed these frozen burritos because they looked like a solid easy lunch option slash alternative to Trader Joe's heavenly Carne Asada Burritos which my store is sadly no longer stocking. While, yes, they are easy to make, they seem impossible to perfect. No matter how I prep them, they're soggy on the inside and the filling always separates from the tortilla wrap. Eating a burrito has never been so aggravating. I was able to redeem them a bit (no food waste here!) using TJ's Chimichurri Sauce, but even that was not enough to really make a meal. I'm better off making a stop at Chipotle, TBH.

Trader Joe's Shredded Potato Hash Browns A lot of Trader Joe's shoppers seem to go crazy for these hash browns. Case in point: They're always gone from shelves when I go on a grocery run. Based on my experience, though, this shredded iteration is not as texturally satisfying as the OG Hashbrown Patties, plus they don't cook up nearly as crispy. They're not as versatile, either, since the patties are way more compatible with breakfast items like sandwiches, wraps, and even as great bases for avocado 'toast.'

Trader Joe's Shaved Parmesan, Romano & Asiago Cheeses My qualm with this next Trader Joe's product isn't even about its taste; it's the damn packaging. Maybe I'm abundantly picky, but a lot of Trader Joe's products seem to have severe packaging problems. Every time I go to rip this bad boy open with my hands, the circumference of the plastic wrap comes right off while the rest of the cover remains. It takes the extra energy and time (albeit inconsequential) to grab a pair of scissors and surgically open this cheese. I don't always have the bandwidth – or, let's be real, patience – to do so. These points aside, it's quite the lovely topping for pastas and pizzas.

Trader Joe's Mini Shrimp Bao Though Trader Joe's shoppers find them "surprisingly good" and "a win," I came to the complete opposite conclusion when I finally tried the Mini Shrimp Bao. Maybe I'm just spoiled from more-authentic versions of these frozen bites (H-Mart always delivers), but each tiny bun was gummy and barely had any filling. I think the intention behind this Trader Joe's product is that you add your own toppings like carrot, cucumber, and cilantro, but even if you pile on the accoutrement, it it's not nearly enough to sustain your hunger, in my opinion.

Trader Joe's Chiles Rellenos Con Queso Hailing from a long history of excellent Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, it's very rare that I find a ready-to-eat option that even approaches the greatness of everything I indulge in as a Texan. Authentic chiles rellenos are a true culinary staple from my childhood, so in retrospect, it's unsurprising that TJ's frozen version thoroughly disappointed me. The sauce was bland and unspicy. The chile relleno itself was soggy and limp. Unappetizing, sadly. Lesson learned: Don't buy Mexican food from Trader Joe's expecting it to be good.

Trader Joe's Hatch Chile Mac & Cheese Following in my contempt with the Trader Joe's chiles rellenos is the Hatch Chile Max & Cheese. I suppose it's my vast experience with Hatch chiles – I'm a true veteran (and ongoing enthusiast) of hot summers filled with even hotter chiles. I expected this heat-and-eat meal to be way more flavorful and spicier than it really was. That's not to say it's exclusively bad, but it just didn't live up to its appeal. Overrated for sure.

Trader Joe's Celebration Cake Pretzels As much of a circus animal crackers fan I am (pink and white, you know the ones), these covered pretzels from Trader Joe's underwhelmed me. Covered in a "rich" vanilla frosting-flavored candy coating likely meant to be similar to the shining example, these just didn't hit the same spot. They weren't even close.

Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crusts Cauliflower is a sad excuse for pizza crust to begin with, IMO. But after hearing my gluten-free friends rave about these, I just had to try 'em. I won't be purchasing them again, let's just say that. The "dough" is entirely too thin and dry. Claiming these as crusts just feels wrong.

