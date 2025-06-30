This Recalled Trader Joe’s Candy Is Finally Coming Back To Shelves Soon

Gasp!Trader Joe’s is rumored to bring back a fan-favorite candy that fans have been waiting for since it was recalled due to a labeling mistake last year. Equal parts fruity and chocolatey, and definitely nostalgic, I’m already keeping a keen eye out for this sweet snack at my local TJ’s.

Here’s the scoop on when Trader Joe’s Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears will return!

Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears start with an assortment of “soft and chewy” gummy bear flavors before being dipped in smooth Swedish milk chocolate. While the inside is tender, the outside has just the right amount of bite to it – the exact element that makes this candy oh-so addictive.



@traderjoesobsessed According to a forum discussing discontinued Trader Joe’s items on Facebook, the Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears were pulled from shelves last summer due to a labeling error displaying incorrect nutritional information on the packaging. There was no news on their return… until now. Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoesobsessed, recently shared an update on the Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears’ return with their Instagram followers in a June 10 post . “These milk chocolate covered gummy bears are coming back in early July,” the caption reads. “I was sooooo sad when they were so short lived last year due to the incorrect fiber nutritional labeling! They are also perfect in the fridge. Are you excited?”

@traderjoesobsessed The fans, indeed, were excited. Many people sounded off in the comments section about the news: “Omg I think about these all the time!!” one user commented. “Will be buying a case lol.” “I will be getting a cart full this time and freezing them 😂,” someone else said. “They were so yummy!” “Mark my words,” one more fan wrote. “I’m buying 10+ bags.”

Reddit The Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears have held cult-favorite status ever since they hit Trader Joe’s stores, and the fact that they could be joining TJ’s already-amazing candy and chocolate lineup is so exciting for this summer. Gummy bears are forever a nostalgic snack, and they become even more enticing to me knowing they’re coated in chocolate.

Reddit Though the Milk Chocolate Covered Gummy Bears are listed on Trader Joe’s website, the listing currently says they’re not available. According to the online rumors, they’re set to return in early July, so you’ve still got some time before they’re ready to shop. Like I said, I’ll definitely be on the lookout and keep you posted when they’re finally fit for snacking!

