This Latte Recipe Is The Most Unexpected Way To Use Trader Joe’s Viral Carrot Cake Cream Cheese

If you’re a fan of Trader Joe’s Carrot Mini Sheet Cake—or just carrot cake in general—you’re going to want to bookmark this insanely tasty latte recipe ASAP. The latest viral beverage obsession is a thick, decadent Carrot Cake Latte that employs a truly unexpected Trader Joe’s find.

Yep, coffee lovers have been adding the grocer’s new $2.79 tub of Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese to their lattes, and the result is pure caffeinated magic.

Scroll on to get the full recipe for Trader Joe's viral Carrot Cake Latte!

@amandamaehome Since the cream cheese is whipped, it’s easy to incorporate into a sippable drink. The real bonus is that it’s loaded with notes from the classic Easter dessert: carrot, brown sugar, and warm spices.

@donnalovescoffee If you’re dying to know how to make your very own Carrot Cake Latte using the Trader Joe’s gem, all you need to do is follow the three easy steps below. What you’ll need: Trader Joe's Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese

Heavy cream

Double shot of espresso

Milk of choice

Ice Instructions: Add a sprinkle of brown sugar to an empty glass, then brew a double shot of espresso over the brown sugar and mix. Add ice and your choice of milk to the glass. Froth a dollop of the Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese and a splash of heavy cream in a separate glass and pour over your latte.

Trader Joe's Beyond the sweet and subtly tangy taste, the Carrot Cake Latte is extremely aesthetically-pleasing—a major factor in its viral success. When the carrot cake cold foam hits the latte base, it creates a stunning layered look. When mixed together, the two components meld together for a frothy and decadent coffee bev. Fair warning, though: like all of the best Trader Joe’s finds, the Whipped Carrot Cake Cream Cheese is a limited-time seasonal item. If you want to suss the hype out for yourself, you better hop on over to your closest location before it’s totally cleared for the next best thing.

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