Dubai Chocolate Lovers: Trader Joe’s Is Reportedly Dropping Their Version Next Week

I’ve been waiting for this one. Trader Joe’s is reportedly dropping Dubai chocolate bars as early as next week! According to online chatter, the grocer’s take on the viral food trend will only cost $4, too. I’m already marking my calendar for the drop!

Scroll on to discover more about the Trader Joe’s Dubai chocolate said to hit stores soon.

Reddit Per rumors originally posted via a now-deleted TikTok, Trader Joe’s will be stocking a Dubai chocolate-inspired treat for just $3.99 a pop, described exactly as “Dubai-style pistachio dark chocolate.” It looks like it will come from the brand Patislove, which currently sells an already well-rounded lineup of chocolates and candies. The chocolate treats could hit TJ's stores as soon as next week!



Patislove In fact, the Patislove website lists the exact Dubai chocolate included in the rumors , noting it’s available exclusively at Trader Joe’s locations in the U.S.! Though their site does say “now available,” the original source of the rumors noted the bars will hit TJ’s as early as May 28. According to Patislove, the sweet snack is crafted in Turkey with 50% cocoa dark chocolate and filled with pistachio cream and crispy kataifi for added texture.



Patislove The buzz surrounding Trader Joe’s Dubai chocolate quickly spread to Instagram and Reddit , where fans expressed their sheer excitement for the potentially new product. “I am dying for this,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Can't wait to try this!!” another fan commented on Instagram. “Finally,” a few more Instagram users remarked.

