This Secret Starbucks Menu Hack Tastes Just Like Those Insane Dubai Chocolate Bars

Even though some foodie fans may argue that the viral Dubai chocolate bars are quite overdone by now, I’m far from growing tired of them.

Starbucks fans have developed a new menu hack that tastes just like the viral Dubai chocolate bars. Keep reading for how to order it!

The sweet treat involves a luxurious mix of pistachio and knafeh (AKA finely-shredded pieces of crispy phyllo pastry), all gloriously encased in a tempered chocolate shell. The cross-section of the bar alone is enough to get my chocolate cravings going. Plus, when you pair it with pistachio, you truly can’t lose.

Starbucks Pistachio is also insanely good with coffee – I’m a frequent pistachio latte order-er at my closest coffee shop. The nuttiness compliments the bitterness of the espresso, but pistachio never fails to bring just the right amount of sweetness to every sip.

Starbucks Starbucks fans are undoubtedly privy to this exact flavor combo. The chain’s been slinging pistachio lattes and cold brews since they launched their winter lineup in January (they've also already got something exciting on the way for spring). The drink is said to bring “cozy flavors” with notes of sweet pistachio and brown butter. But the latest pistachio drink on Starbucks’ menu isn’t necessarily on the menu – it’s a secret menu hack that Dubai chocolate devotees developed!

Meet the Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha Latte: it’s essentially an Iced Matcha Latte with pistachio sauce topped with chocolate cold foam. Food writer with Delish , Megan, noted that it’s “sweet and smooth” with a “creamy finish” that’s only enhanced by the chocolate cold foam. I can only imagine that the earthiness of the matcha powder helps level up the drink, too!

Starbucks Here’s how to order the Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha Latte! First, start by ordering an Iced Matcha Latte. Based on the size of the drink you order, ask for pumps of pistachio sauce: Tall: 1 pump of pistachio sauce

Grande: 2 pumps of pistachio sauce

Venti: 3 pumps of pistachio sauce From there, ask for the drink with chocolate cold foam. You can also customize your sip with your preferred milk or alternative milk. Finally, you’ve got your Dubai Chocolate Bar Matcha Latte to enjoy. I can’t wait to get my hands on this one!

