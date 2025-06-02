If you, like me, have been hankering to try Trader Joe’s newly-launched Dubai chocolate bars (and have had zero luck finding them, even after searching multiple stores high and low), don’t fret – there are still plenty of tasty options to try out. Though Trader Joe’s $4 price tag is pretty hard to beat, I’ve scoured the internet for several similar Dubai chocolate treats that are still relatively affordable. If you haven’t hopped on the Dubai chocolate hype train quite yet, these five picks with all the pistachio-y, chocolatey goodness will certainly have you hooked!

Scroll on for 5 alternatives to Trader Joe’s highly sought-after Dubai chocolate!

Compartés Compartés Salted Pistachio Chocolate Bar This $10 bar is worth the subtle splurge if you're looking to try the Dubai chocolate trend without going all-in at first. It still packs the same flavor punch with roasted pistachios and Compartés' gourmet-level dark chocolate. It's also finished off with a small sprinkling of sea salt for added flair. Though it's not loaded with the signature pistachio creme and knafeh combo that the viral Dubai chocolate bars have, you can lean into the main flavor notes without having to seek out options that go for $30 or more.

Compartés Compartés Dubai Pistachio Knafeh Chocolate Eggs For a fancier feel that pays direct homage to the Dubai chocolate trend, Compartés also crafts this delicious six-pack of chocolate eggs that go for $40. One thing to note is they're actually made from milk chocolate, which strays from the traditional dark chocolate recipe just a bit. Even still, each one is "sweet, creamy and crunchy" – perfect for indulging in on your own or even gifting to a special someone since they come in a stunning gift box.

Amazon SunDisk Dubai Chocolate Bar Easily orderable straight to your front door from Amazon, this $15 Dubai chocolate bar is made with Belgian chocolate, Turkish pistachios, and knafeh and definitely supplies that signature look of the bars you've been seeing all over your TikTok For You page. Promising review: "I recently tried the popular Dubai chocolate strawberry cup at a festival and have been obsessed w the taste ever since! I did a deep dive on Amazon looking for it and this chocolate bar is EXACTLY what I was looking for! It does NOT disappoint and is so freaking delicious!"

Amazon Oddie Mini Dubai Chocolate Bars If you're not ready to invest in a big bar, these mini-sized Dubai chocolate bars are the perfect single-serving treat that you can get for just $12 (was $19). The six-pack comes ready to eat with rich chocolate, crunchy shredded phyllo dough (knafeh), and pistachio for a nice mid-day delight or midnight snack.

Amazon Ceres Gourmet Dubai Chocolate Bar As one of the cheaper Dubai chocolate options on Amazon, this $10 bar is likely as close as you can get to Trader Joe's $4 version. The main difference is that it's made with milk chocolate instead of dark, though each bite will still be just as sweet, smooth, and nutty. Break it open, and you'll see a delectable blend of crispy knafeh and pistachio creme! Promising review: "This was absolutely delicious. I got it for me and my husband and family to try and now my family all they want is to Dubai chocolate. It is actually delicious!😋"

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.